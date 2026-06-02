Omniscient Reader's Spooky Successor Arrives But English Release Remains Uncertain

The webtoon adaptation of Got Dropped into a Ghost Story, Still Gotta Work launches June 5, 2026, offering a horror isekai experience for fans of Omniscient Reader. However, no English release has been announced for the manhwa or novel.

After an uninterrupted six-year run, the webtoon adaptation of Omniscient Reader has concluded its first season and entered its first real hiatus since launch. To the surprise of many, after 311 chapters, the story has barely reached its halfway point, proving the series' unstoppable momentum.

With exceptional writing, worldbuilding, and integration of real-life mythologies, few webtoons can compete. However, with the series on hiatus until Season 2 and no confirmed return date, fans are looking for something to fill the gap. A successor is already primed to debut, but there is a catch. KakaoPage announced on May 25, 2026, that the popular webnovel Got Dropped into a Ghost Story, Still Gotta Work by Baek Deok-su is getting a webtoon adaptation.

The webtoon releases on KakaoPage on June 5, 2026, at 10:00 PM KST (9:00 AM EST). The announcement includes cover art featuring protagonist Kim Soleum and a preview of the first chapter, preceded by an animated HTML loading screen for immersion. The release date is listed as June 6 due to the late-night schedule.

The webtoon is produced by Carrotoon, known for stunning otome isekai series like How to Win My Husband Over, Secret Lady, and Who Made Me a Princess, as well as dungeon fantasies like Welcome to the Dungeon Hotel and action series like The Frozen Player Returns. The artist is syunnyun, illustrator of I Failed to Out the Villain, ensuring beautiful visuals.

As the title suggests, Got Dropped into a Ghost Story, Still Gotta Work follows Kim Soleum, who is transported into a world of horror stories. This world began as an online collective of user-submitted ghost stories. Soleum is assigned to the Field Exploration Team of Daydream Inc., a faction that profits from paranormal phenomena. He must survive various ghost stories, aided by his prior obsession with the wiki and its tales.

The series shares similarities with Omniscient Reader: survival elements and a protagonist using genre familiarity. The first story even takes place on a train, echoing Omniscient Reader's opening. Despite its popularity, the manhwa has not yet announced an English release, and even the original webnovel has not been licensed in English despite 370 million views on KakaoPage (just 100 million behind Solo Leveling's webnovel). Localizations lag behind for popular Korean titles, perpetuating piracy issues. Fans eagerly await official translations to enjoy this promising successor





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Omniscient Reader Got Dropped Into A Ghost Story Webtoon Horror Isekai Kakaopage

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