Ominous crack opens in cliff beneath ritzy California hotel as powerful storms threaten battered coastline

A frightening crack has ripped open along a coastal bluff beneath one of California’s ritziest resorts.

captured footage of the fracture in mid-November, revealing a prominent split in the bluff overlooking Salt Creek Beach. , ladies and gentlemen, and it lives right above that Salt Creek Point trail,” Whetter said in the video.

“It’s right above a very, very popular walkway that people use all day… it’s putting a lot of people in danger. ” Now, approaching atmospheric rivers, heavy rain and powerful surf have locals and surfers worried about a potentially dangerous collapse. Rainwater seeping into the crack could saturate the soil and add weight to the bluff, while pounding waves threaten to eat away at the sand supporting its base.

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Officials have not confirmed a geological assessment determining the fracture’s depth or whether the luxury resort above faces an immediate structural threat. The alarming discovery comes as Orange County grapples with another major coastal erosion emergency. In October, a roughly 360-foot-long, 2-foot-wide fissure opened beneath Pacific Coast Highway near El Morro at Crystal Cove State Park.

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The damage forced southbound lane closures and triggered a $4 million emergency stabilization project, with crews deploying giant sandbags and tarps to shield historic beach cottages below. The National Weather Service’s forecast first called for rain and gusty winds moving into Orange County on Friday, with more coastal punishment potentially on the way.

Forecasters also warned of King Tides from Nov. 22 through Nov. 27, bringing unusually high water levels that could further erode the base of already vulnerable coastal bluffs. An aerial drone flies near Monarch Beach and Salt Creek Beach in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, California. Hilo Motion Pictures - stock.adobe.com