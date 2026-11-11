Omar Office Condemns DOJ Effort to Use Bodyguard as Informant

The office of Ilhan Omar criticizes the Department of Justice for targeting her former bodyguard Abdullahi Mohamed, alleging political intimidation through immigration and criminal probes.

Attorneys and spokespersons for United States Representative Ilhan Omar have strongly condemned a federal prosecution strategy involving her former bodyguard, Abdullahi Mohamed. The office of the Minnesota Democrat alleges that the Department of Justice improperly targeted Mohamed to extract damaging information regarding the congresswoman. This controversy centers on allegations that federal agents sought to turn Mohamed into an informant in exchange for protection from deportation.

Core Details of Federal Prosecution

Abdullahi Mohamed, who holds both Somali and British citizenship, sought permanent residency in the United States after marrying an American citizen in Minnesota. His green card application was initially denied by federal officials who believed he had misrepresented facts during his immigration interview. Specifically, interrogators asked if he had interactions with government officials or politicians in the United States. Mohamed answered no, a response his attorney Bruce Rivers states resulted from a lack of English fluency rather than intentional deception. Despite working for Omar during an overseas trip, Mohamed did not understand the implication of the question.

Also read Lawyer Says Fox’s $1M Melania Donation Should Set Off ‘Every Alarm Bell’

Months after the denial, Mohamed received a letter stating he faced a criminal investigation for lying to a government official under oath. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison. The assignment of his case to top officials in the US attorney's office in Minnesota, who oversaw the criminal division and fraud units, signaled a high-level focus on the matter. Legal experts noted that the shift from an immigration denial to a serious criminal probe was deeply unusual in this context.

Allegations of Political Intimidation

During meetings with prosecutors, Mohamed and his legal team were presented with inquiries that exceeded standard criminal procedure. Attorneys for Mohamed reported that officials asked about his knowledge of Omar's personal relationships, including who she was married to. These questions occurred despite Mohamed having no access to such private information. Prosecutors also inquired about a ten thousand dollar payment involving Omar and Mohamed's brother, labeling it a potential bribe. His brother had previously explained that the funds settled a loan.

Advertisement

Jackie Rogers, a spokesperson for Representative Omar, described the prosecutors' offer to Mohamed as outrageous. The offer involved shielding Mohamed from deportation proceedings if he provided incriminating information about the congresswoman. Rogers stated that this approach constituted a staggering abuse of presidential power. She characterized the effort as a blatant weaponization of the full federal government to intimidate political opponents.

Grand Jury Indictment and Dismissal

The Department of Justice pursued a grand jury indictment against Mohamed after attempts to use him as a witness against Omar failed. Mohamed testified that he had no information regarding Omar's immigration history or personal connections. Following his testimony, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the indictment in September. They argued that there was no longer a federal interest in continuing prosecution due to Mohamed's placement in deportation proceedings.

Representative Omar addressed the situation on election night, suggesting that political opponents aimed to silence her by attacking those associated with her. She argued that officials believed intimidating her associates would deter voter turnout within her community. Omar emphasized the need for voters to confront forces she described as fascist and to challenge economic systems she claims are rigged against ordinary people. She called for bold solutions beyond what major parties have offered to address systemic issues.

Broader Political Implications

The controversy highlights tensions between federal law enforcement and elected officials from opposing political views. Attorney Bruce Rivers reported that prosecutors explicitly stated the investigation was being run by the White House. This claim fueled accusations that the justice system was being leveraged for political gain. The case has drawn attention from commentators who view the prosecution as a ploy to help a man suspected of being Omar's brother obtain a green card.

Advertisement

Legal observers note that the dismissal of the indictment does not necessarily close the door on future scrutiny. The underlying immigration fraud allegations against Omar persist, with the administration pointing to Somali American communities across Minnesota and the country. Vice President J.D. Vance has publicly suggested holding the congresswoman accountable for immigration fraud. These statements have intensified the political battle surrounding the case and its implications for immigrant rights and political accountability.