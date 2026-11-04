Omar El Mayer Evicted from Big Brother After Record Complaints

Big Brother housemate Omar El Mayer becomes the most complained about contestant in the show's history with over 22,000 viewer complaints regarding his behavior towards Rhianna Collins. He was narrowly evicted from the house on Wednesday.

The most complained-about housemate in the history of the British reality series Big Brother has been evicted from the house. Omar El Mayer, a 30-year-old jewellery designer from Birmingham, departed the villa on Wednesday evening after receiving the fewest public votes to stay. His elimination occurred just two days before the grand final, marking the end of a tenure defined by intense public scrutiny and backlash.

More than 22,000 viewers formally complained to Ofcom regarding El Mayer's interactions with his on-and-off partner, Rhianna Collins. These complaints cite controlling and coercive behavior as the primary reasons for the record-breaking volume of negative feedback. The eviction concludes a storyline that sparked significant debate about relationship dynamics and mental health within the confined environment of the show.

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The Eviction Process and Finalists

El Mayer and fellow housemate Frankie were the ninth and tenth contestants to leave the villa following the Thursday night eviction show. Their departure confirmed the six finalists who will compete for the title of champion: Catrin, Rochelle, Sam, Lynx, Twinks, and Yasmin. The final result will be determined exclusively by public voting during the live final broadcast on Thursday. El Mayer had narrowly avoided eviction in previous weeks, surviving by a slim margin compared to other contestants.

Just hours before his own exit, El Mayer commented on the future status of his relationship with Collins, who was evicted on Friday. He described the prospect of seeing her again as "interesting," indicating uncertainty about whether their romantic involvement would continue outside the television studio. His comments came amidst a period of heightened tension and public criticism regarding his conduct in the house.

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Collins Speaks Out on Relationship Dynamics

Rhianna Collins has publicly addressed the nature of her relationship with El Mayer during a TikTok livestream following her eviction. She revealed that production staff urged her to review footage of their interactions because her perspective had been clouded by emotional distress. Collins stated that watching the recordings made her question why she was apologizing during arguments, acknowledging that she needed to navigate these experiences while being young.

Collins emphasized that she felt unsafe and disrespected during confrontations, noting that no other housemates were present to mediate or witness the abuse. She told her sister that she missed El Mayer and it was acceptable to pine for him, given that they had shared a bed in the house. However, she also resolved to protect herself in the future, stating she would not allow a partner to speak to her in the manner he did.

Record-Breaking Viewer Complaints and Ofcom Action

The volume of complaints against El Mayer surpasses all previous records for the civilian series of Big Brother, which has run for 23 seasons. The figure of 22,000 complaints is the third highest for a single incident in the franchise's history. It trails only the 45,000 complaints lodged during Jade Goody's racism row and the 27,000 complaints regarding Roxanne Pallett's punch-gate incident. This level of viewer engagement indicates a profound public reaction to the behavior displayed in the villa.

Earlier in the series, producers issued a formal reprimand to El Mayer regarding his language and conduct. Big Brother contacted El Mayer to inform him that his behavior appeared to dismiss fellow housemates' feelings and could cause offense. The production team highlighted that his specific phrases, such as "don't talk about me" and "sort yourself out," were viewed as controlling and coercive.

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El Mayer's Response to Production and Public

In response to the warnings from Big Brother, El Mayer denied dismissing the feelings of other housemates. He argued that he was simply correcting incorrect perceptions and that his actions were motivated by a desire to look out for and care for Collins. He stated that he never told housemates they did not deserve their feelings, but rather addressed what he perceived as inaccuracies in their interactions.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best informed Collins that viewers were unhappy with the situation but assured her that she had not done anything wrong. Collins maintained that she had clearly communicated her unhappiness with El Mayer's behavior during their time in the house. Her eviction, along with Philip Regan, marked the end of their storyline, which had become the focal point of public criticism and concern throughout the series.