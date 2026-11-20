Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada discusses managerial changes, transfer strategy, and future plans with Mauricio Pochettino, addressing fan criticism.

Manchester United Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada has publicly addressed the club's recent turmoil, asserting that the squad underwent significant improvement during the summer transfer window. Speaking in his first major sit-down interview in five months, Berrada emphasized that financial prudence remains a core principle for the organization, explicitly rejecting the notion of spending money without strategic purpose.

Berrada Addresses Managerial Instability

Omar Berrada accepted full responsibility for the lack of coaching stability at the club, acknowledging that the team has appointed three permanent managers in fewer than three seasons. He stated that the failure to achieve the desired consistency falls on the entire leadership structure, including himself, the football department, and the broader staff involved in hiring and supporting the head coach.

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The CEO highlighted that the departure of Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim, and most recently Michael Carrick stemmed from different circumstances, yet each situation required the organization to learn and adapt. Berrada explained that the primary challenge involves finding a manager whose tactical approach perfectly matches the specific skill set of the current squad to maximize player performance.

With Manchester United sitting in eighteenth place in the Premier League table as they approach their match at Anfield, criticism has intensified regarding the club's direction. Berrada conceded that the criticism directed at the leadership has been largely fair, particularly given the rapid turnover in the managerial position which has left the team struggling for identity and results.

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Defining the New Coaching Direction

Following the dismissal of Michael Carrick less than six months after he received a two-year contract, Manchester United has turned to Mauricio Pochettino to restore order. Berrada expressed hope that Pochettino will provide the long-term stability that fans and stakeholders have been demanding, marking a definitive shift from the previous period of uncertainty.

When asked about the connection to Manchester City, where Berrada previously worked, he dismissed any concerns related to external regulatory issues at his former employer. Instead, he focused on the immediate reality at Old Trafford, admitting that not delivering stability is unacceptable and that recent changes were necessary to move the club forward on a positive trajectory.

Berrada insisted that the foundation for sustained growth is being laid, aiming to place the club in a position where it can compete consistently. He referenced last season's third-place finish as evidence of progress, noting that while current results are below expectations, the underlying work is heading in the right direction with conviction.

Financial Discipline and Future Investments

Addressing the transfer market, Berrada clarified that the organization's philosophy does not support acquisitions made solely to increase spending figures. He argued that such an approach is ineffective for returning Manchester United to the pinnacle of English and European football, reinforcing a strategy focused on quality and fit rather than volume.

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The CEO also discussed the strategic decision not to sign a left-back during the summer window, a move that drew scrutiny alongside the imminent departure of young prospect JJ Gabriel. These decisions reflect a broader effort to streamline the squad and align resources with the tactical demands of the new coaching setup under Mauricio Pochettino.

Stadium Plans and Ownership Dynamics

Despite facing furious protests and anti-ownership chanting at matches, Manchester United is pressing ahead with plans for a new stadium. Berrada acknowledged the supporter backlash on matchdays but maintained that the project is vital for the club's long-term infrastructure and financial health.

He also touched upon the working relationship between the Glazer family and Ineos, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, noting that while tensions exist, the focus remains on executing the football strategy. Berrada, alongside Director of Football Jason Wilcox, continues to navigate the complex dynamic between fan expectations and boardroom decisions as the new era begins.

As the club prepares for the challenges ahead under Pochettino, Berrada remains confident that the corrected course will yield results. The CEO's interview serves as a direct appeal for patience, balancing the admission of recent failures with a firm commitment to the structural changes designed to ensure future competitiveness and success at Manchester United.