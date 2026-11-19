Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism launches the Oman Events digital platform to centralize cultural and sports activities, aiming to drive tourism growth and support local businesses across all governorates.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman has officially launched the Oman Events digital platform on the Discover Oman website, establishing the Sultanate's first unified national agenda for cultural, sports, and entertainment activities. This new centralized digital resource aggregates events organized by both government entities and private companies, aiming to drive significant tourism growth while providing essential promotional support for local businesses in the event organization and tourism services sectors. The initiative marks a strategic shift toward leveraging time-specific activities to smooth out seasonality and spread visitor spending across all governorates rather than concentrating it in traditional hotspots.

The platform serves as a single national agenda that consolidates information on cultural festivals, sports competitions, exhibitions, and conferences from every governorate in the country. By bringing together data from diverse organizers, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism intends to streamline the discovery process for both visitors and residents. This centralization allows users to browse activities based on specific criteria such as activity type, geographic location, or time period, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the nation's offerings for those planning their itineraries.

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Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, the Minister of Heritage and Tourism, inaugurated the platform as a key component of the ministry's broader digital transformation projects. He emphasized that Oman Events is the first national digital platform of its kind, designed to enhance the role of events in destination choice and travel timing. The minister stated that the initiative supports the diversification of tourism experiences throughout the year and across different governorates, aligning with national goals to reduce seasonality in visitor numbers and make Oman a more attractive year-round destination.

Accessing the platform through the Discover Oman website allows users to view detailed information including venues and schedules for various events. A notable feature enables users to save specific events to a personal calendar, facilitating easier planning for tourists and locals alike. This functionality supports the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism's goal of promoting year-round tourism, ensuring that visitors can identify opportunities to travel during off-peak seasons or specific event windows that might otherwise be overlooked in traditional guidebooks.

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Azan bin Qasim Al Busaidi, the Undersecretary for Tourism, explained that the first phase of the platform was launched via the Discover Oman website. He noted that organizing information by governorate, event type, and time period will assist promotion teams and tourism sector partners in using the national agenda when preparing marketing campaigns and tour programs. This structured approach aims to make Omani events more visible and accessible to a global audience seeking diverse experiences beyond the standard heritage sites.

The launch of Oman Events is expected to boost domestic tourism and provide additional promotional opportunities for small and medium enterprises operating in event organization, hospitality, transport, and retail sectors. Companies in these industries will benefit from this free promotional channel, which could attract both domestic and international visitors who are looking for structured itineraries. The platform addresses a critical need for visibility in a competitive regional market where neighbors like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are aggressively expanding their own event calendars through significant investment in mega-events.

By centralizing event information, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism aims to make Oman more competitive and spread visitor spending across all governorates. The undersecretary's remarks suggest that tourism promotion teams will use the agenda to build marketing campaigns, creating a multiplier effect for local service providers. This strategic move supports the broader Gulf trend of digitalizing tourism services to attract visitors and diversify economies away from oil dependencies, positioning Oman as a modern and accessible destination.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to develop the platform further, including the creation of a multi-language mobile application to expand its reach in target tourism markets. Azan bin Qasim Al Busaidi indicated that ongoing work is underway to coordinate with governorates and event organizers to continuously collect and update data. This sustained effort is crucial to ensure the accuracy and breadth of the platform's information, which will determine its long-term success in driving tourism and maintaining user engagement.

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The planned mobile application aims to expand the platform's reach in target tourism markets and enhance the visibility of Omani events in visitors' travel plans. While the current web-only format serves the initial launch phase, the mobile app will address limitations in accessibility and user experience for travelers on the go. This evolution reflects the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism's commitment to leveraging technology to support the national tourism strategy and drive economic growth through strategic event management.

For tourism businesses, event organizers, and SMEs, this launch represents a tangible opportunity to gain visibility through a government-backed channel. Event organizers and tourism service providers are encouraged to ensure their events are listed on the platform by coordinating with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and their local governorate. Accurate, up-to-date information is essential to attract visitors and maximize the impact of their promotional efforts in this new digital landscape.

Hotels, transport providers, and restaurants in event-hosting areas could see increased demand as the platform helps travelers plan their stays around specific activities. Tourism marketers are advised to incorporate the national events agenda into their campaigns, especially for domestic and regional travelers, to highlight the diversity of experiences available across Oman. The ministry's ability to keep the calendar comprehensive and current will determine whether it becomes a go-to resource for visitors and a genuine boost for local businesses in the medium term.