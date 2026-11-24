When Chris McGown got the word, he got a little misty-eyed. The Omaha Supernovas coach was on the phone with General Manager John Cook moments before the Major

Andi Jackson smiles during Nebraska's Red-White scrimmage in August. The Omaha Supernovas selected her fourth overall in the MLV Draft | Amarillo MullenThe Omaha Supernovas coach was on the phone with General Manager John Cook moments before the Major League Volleyball draft began Monday night.

Cook told McGown who the Supernovas would select with their first pick: Nebraska senior Andi Jackson. Jackson has not publicly announced her future plans after this year — she has the option to return for a fifth year — but according to McGown, said they made the All-American middle blocker a “life-changing offer” that “she couldn’t refuse. ”McGown said he wasn’t privy to all the negotiations, but is ecstatic to get to coach Jackson.

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He said she is a dynamic attacker who adds to the potential of their offense.

“I got the word about the time the draft was starting. Coach Cook called me up and said, 'AJ's in. We're taking her No. 4,'" McGown said at the Supernovas draft party.

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“I don’t know if everybody understands the gravity of this moment, both for our organization and for MLV. Somebody as important to volleyball in the state of Nebraska as Andi is, and as important to volleyball as she is in our country — just an incredibly bright future — and she’s going to start here in Omaha. It’s pretty special.

” Jackson’s selection caused the crowd to erupt with cheers at the watch party at College of St. Mary’s Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. McGown had come down from the draft room to hear the reaction and said he got a little teary-eyed again. McGown said Jackson has ambition to make the United States national team and play in the Olympics. He said she decided that the Supernovas help that path to get to her long-term goals.

Jackson’s selection wasn’t the only one that caused a stir. Penn State opposite Kennedy Martin was picked No. 1 overall by the expansion Los Angeles Thunder. She is also a fourth-year senior and will forgo her final year of eligibility to join MLV. Martin was later interviewed on the broadcast.

Her teammate and former Husker, Whitney Lauenstein, went No. 2 overall to the Vegas Thrill. Jackson did not appear on the show, as she was with her teammates at a previously planned team outing to an Indiana Pacers game. Both Nebraska and Penn State play in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Tuesday. Omaha also drafted UCLA middle blocker Marianna Singletary with their other first-round pick at No. 10 overall.

McGown said she was the best player on their draft board and they had considered taking her at No. 4 before Jackson was solidified. The commentators on the draft broadcast speculated that Omaha could use Singletary as a trade chip should they not want to carry up to six middle blockers on its roster.

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“We thought she was maybe the other best player that was going to be available in the draft outside of Andi,” McGown said. “That was another kind of easy choice for us. ” In the second round, the Supernovas stayed local again and drafted Omaha senior outside hitter Madi Corf. She averaged 2.63 kills and 2.18 digs per set for the Mavericks.

Corf attended the draft party with her family, teammates and coach Matt Battendance.

“It’s so surreal, and I have been actually physically shaking for the past hour,” Corf said. “I’m just so excited to have this opportunity. ” As the draft party wound down, McGown spoke on stage about the three additions and what they bring to the team. He was beaming with pride as he spoke about Jackson and what she means to Omaha’s franchise.

“This is special for everyone,” McGown said. “I’m going to remember tonight for a long time. It was a great night for us, a great night for me. ”Lincoln Arneal covers Nebraska volleyball for HuskerMax and posts on social media about the Big Ten and national volleyball stories.

He previously covered the program for Huskers Illustrated and the Omaha World-Herald and is a frequent guest on local and national sports talk shows and podcasts. Lincoln hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Jeff Sheldon.