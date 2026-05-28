Olympic Sprinter CJ Ujah Charged in £300k Crypto Fraud Conspiracy

Chijindu Ujah, a British sprinter stripped of his Olympic silver medal, appeared in court accused of participating in an organised crime group that executed a cryptocurrency fraud. Victims were deceived by phone calls from fake police and crypto company representatives, leading to thefts from digital wallets. Ten defendants face conspiracy to defraud charges after extensive police raids.

British sprinter CJ Ujah faces court charges in connection with an alleged major cryptocurrency fraud operation, one of ten individuals accused of participating in an organised crime group.

Ujah, a former Olympian who was stripped of his silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics following a doping violation, is alleged to have been involved in a scam that tricked victims into surrendering security details for their digital wallets. The scheme reportedly involved perpetrators impersonating law enforcement officers and representatives from cryptocurrency firms via telephone calls. One victim is claimed to have lost over £300,000.

A multi-force police investigation culminated in coordinated raids across Kent, Essex, and London on April 29. All ten defendants, including Ujah, are charged with conspiracy to defraud and appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court. Ujah, who entered the dock alongside several co-defendants while others appeared via video link from prison, did not enter a plea. The case is scheduled for a further hearing on July 24, with a potential trial duration of approximately three months.

Ujah, aged 32 and from Enfield, north London, is a distinguished athlete who once held the title of the fifth-fastest British 100m sprinter and was part of the world champion 4x100m relay team in 2017. His Olympic medal was rescinded after he tested positive for two banned substances, though he was later cleared of intentional doping. The other defendants, whose ages range from 23 to 28, include individuals from various locations across London and Essex.

Four Brandon Mingeli, Louis Richards-Miller, Joseph Umoru, and Jami Durston were remanded in custody, while the remaining six, including Ujah, were granted bail pending further proceedings





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Sports Technology CJ Ujah Cryptocurrency Fraud Olympic Sprinter Conspiracy To Defraud Chelmsford Crown Court

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