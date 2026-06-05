Olympic Medalist Ilona Maher Responds to Criticism Over ‘Unflattering’ Swimsuit

“I thought I was hot.”

On Saturday, Ilona Maher, 29, walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week in Florida. The professional rugby player, who helped Team USA win bronze at women’s sevens during the 2024 Paris Olympics, modeled a golden-triangle bikini and a backless striped swimsuit.

“This particular swimsuit is not flattering for her at all! Why and who picked it? ” read one, while another stated, “That bathing suit doesn’t look good on her. ”One commenter wrote, “I’m going to say SI did her wrong in the suit!

She’s very pretty and I’ve seen pictures of her in bikinis and they are flattering! This suit is atrocious! ” Ilona Maher walked the runway in a striped blue-and-white swimsuit at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on May 30 in Miami Beach, Florida.

“I just got to walk in the SI swimsuit show, and then my runway walk was posted on Instagram. And you guys have been leaving just the best comments,” she quipped.

“Like, you guys have a way with words, and you just say what you feel. ” Ilona Maher helped Team USA win bronze in women’s rugby at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pictured here during the semi-finals, playing against New Zealand. Maher then showed a picture of herself in the swimsuit and noted that she had seen comments about how Sports Illustrated “did her dirty” with the outfit choice.

“I actually chose this one,” she said. “I chose it by myself. I kind of liked it. I liked how it showed my whole back, showed a little side titty.

So I hear you with that, but this was all me. ”After revealing that the swimsuit was her choice, Maher admitted that she felt the look was not perhaps her best ever. She said she was happy that the videos started conversations and thanked everyone who commented for making the video gain more traction. Maher’s catwalk video was the most-watched and liked video from the event.

At the time of writing, it has garnered over 8.7 million views and over 385,000 likes.

“I think I still inspired many people that even when you’re not at your best—although I thought I was hot—I’m still gonna show up, and show out, and flash a little side boob" she said. Instagram/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit The top comment on the original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram post read, “Sooo glad my girls are growing up with her as a role model. ”





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olympic icon details the brutal moment he became the 'most hated man in the world'Ryan Lochte says he felt like the most hated man in the world after his 2016 Rio Olympics scandal, revealing severe depression and emotional collapse.

Read more »

Olympic Champion Shawn Johnson East Is Returning to Gymnastics as a Mentor and Narrator in New Short Film SOARING, Featuring Three Special OlympiansOlympic Champion Shawn Johnson East Is Returning to Gymnastics as a Mentor and Narrator in New Short Film SOARING, Featuring Three Special Olympians

Read more »

St. Louis Wins Bid to Host the 2028 Olympic Marathon Trials Over PhoenixThe city has hosted two memorable marathons: the 2004 women’s Olympic Trials and the 1904 Olympic marathon that went down as one of the most bizarre in history.

Read more »

St. Louis to host 2028 U.S. Olympic marathon trialsThe men’s and women’s races will determine who will represent Team USA in the marathon at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

Read more »