Olympians and Paralympians surprise South Jordan elementary students during field day

Fourteen Olympians and Paralympians visited students at South Jordan Elementary as they participated in field day on Wednesday.

Athletes engaged with students, sharing their stories and displaying Olympic medals. SOUTH JORDAN — For many elementary school students, the last week of school is all about one thing: field day.

It's a chance to run around with friends, play games and enjoy one last day at school before summer vacation begins. That's what students at South Jordan Elementary were doing Wednesday afternoon.

Then came the surprise. As hundreds of students gathered outside for field day activities, an announcement from the principal from a speaker and microphone revealed the big surprise. Moments later, 14 Olympians and Paralympians who had recently returned from the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina walked onto the playground to a roar of cheers from roughly 500 students.

Among the athletes were Olympic medalists and Paralympic medalists who spent the next couple of hours doing much more than simply making an appearance. They played with students, signed autographs, posed for photos and shared stories about their experiences competing for Team USA. For many students, one of the biggest highlights was getting a chance to see Olympic medals up close.

"Most of them, they ask if they're real," laughed Team USA speedskater Ethan Cepuran, who brought his 2022 Beijing bronze medal and 2026 Milan silver medal with him. "Medals aren't just meant to stay in a box. They're meant to be shared as part of the community.

" For fifth grader Adelyn Anderson, seeing Olympians in person felt very different from watching them on television. "I've watched the Games with my dad and stuff, and seeing people in real life, it's just like, it's crazy how one day one of us could be up there. It's so cool," she said. That possibility was exactly what many of the athletes hoped students would take away from the visit.

, Wednesday's elementary students will be teenagers and young adults when the Games arrive. Some may attend. Some may volunteer. A few might even compete.

"Honestly, field day was my absolute favorite day of the year growing up," said Love. "So, to be out here, to kind of just play with the kids, to see their passion for sports to just give back to the community, it's a blast. " For Love, spending an afternoon on an elementary school playground was about more than reliving favorite childhood memories. And judging by the excitement on students' faces, that message was heard loud and clear.

"I liked hockey, but I would probably like skiing because I think that would be really fun," said fifth grader Davis Ridge when asked what sport he would like to compete in. "I thought it was amazing. It's really cool to have Olympians and Paralympians here at the school," said Davis.

"I was really excited. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Ghost students steal identities, financial aid, then disappear.

Burgess Owens wants to stop themAlex Cabrero is an Emmy award-winning journalist and reporter for KSL since 2004. He covers various topics and events but particularly enjoys sharing stories that show what's good in the world.





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