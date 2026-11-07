Olympian Gabby Thomas Reacts to Her and Spencer McManes' 'Entire' Wedding Reception Being 'Destroyed'

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas detailed her Cabo wedding to Spencer McManes, sharing why she didn’t let a “destroyed” reception ruin their special day.

in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, she shared sweet details about the beachside celebration, revealing that her reception was completely ruined by a storm. Reel, Thomas—who began dating McManes in 2022—shared footage of white linen-covered tables with black and gold place settings being pelted by rain, writing, “When your entire wedding reception gets destroyed minutes before it starts.

”“But it doesn’t cross your mind once all night,” the 29-year-old continued over clips of her dancing the night away with her loved ones and her now-husband inside a ballroom.

Also read Inside Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes’s Romantic Rainy-Day Wedding in Cabo

“Because you had the best day of your life. ” In fact, as the track and field athlete wrote in a Nov. 5 Instagram post alongside a video compilation of her wedding day, “Gave up on perfection and focused on being in the moment together. ”Along with having her “favorite people” by her side, Thomas—who wore a stunning corseted white lace gown—said “I do” to running toward forever with her “best friend.

” And while the newlyweds had to overcome the hurdle of a storm, the moment they tied the knot on the beach was better than any gold medal.in an interview published Nov. 5.

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“But right as our ceremony began, the rain cleared, and a vibrant rainbow appeared behind us just as I reached the altar. ” Before she got to the finish line, the sprinter slowed to a walk down the aisle with her parents by her side, describing the moment as “grateful, excited, and completely anchored. ”With her grandfather officiating the ceremony on the sand and her loved ones watching on as she and McManes exchanged vows, Thomas felt “overwhelmed with love.

”“I feel like the luckiest person in the world,” she shared.

“Not just because rain is good luck, but because the people in that room made it the best day of our lives. There wasn’t a single second where we weren't smiling, dancing, or celebrating. We’re just so grateful. ”Vogueactor and his partner of over two years officially tied the knot.

In an Oct. 18 Instagram Story showing off aconfirmed her marriagewith the influencer at an Aug. 15 wedding in Malibu, Calif. The nuptials boasted a star-studded guest list that includedPaulina Porizkova & Jeff Greenstein The supermodel tied the knot with the TV writer in Italy in front of 100 of their close friends and family, three years after matching on a dating app. JUST&T MARRIED!

In the blink of a twinkling eye, the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took their romance to the next level with a lavish,during a private wedding in Greece on May 25, just one year after they hard-launched their relationship at the 2025 American Music Awards.in an interview published May 14.

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"There's a small waterfall flowing down the hill behind the altar and windows. The waterfall is what convinced us to do the ceremony in this spot.

"“My mama led the dinner prayer for all of our guests, and we settled in for a night of good food, good company, and good music. ""Walking down the aisle in that warm glow of the magic hour felt like our own little secret," she told. "Like the rest of the world kept turning in chaos, and we had this small little nook of the world to ourselves. Time slowed down and felt like a love song.

"and his partner—whose name has not been publicly revealed—got married in a private ceremony, days before his team will match-up against the Seattle Seahawks at theInstagram at the time, alongside a photo of the couple from their big day. "John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony.

"alum tied the knot with the corporate attorney Jan. 17 in an “elegant” Chicago wedding three years after her 2022 divorce from costar