Olympia city crews launch major cleanup of 20-acre 'Jungle' encampment while striving to house 286 residents in shelters, with city officials seeking state funding to address the homelessness crisis.

City of Olympia crews are currently conducting a large-scale cleanup operation at a 20-acre encampment located off Martin Way E, known locally as " The Jungle." This ongoing effort involves removing structures and debris while simultaneously working to relocate nearly 300 residents into temporary housing solutions. The initiative aims to address long-standing concerns from local residents about the visibility and impact of large homeless camps in the area.

The Jungle Cleanup Mechanics and Progress

City spokesman Brandon Chapman identified "The Jungle" as the final and largest encampment to be cleared in the city. He noted that the site had previously contained structures, tarps, and full fencing, which have now been largely dismantled. Crews are actively clearing tents, wooden structures, and furniture from the sprawling grounds, placing the removed items into two large dumpsters that are emptied at least twice daily.

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Chapman highlighted that the physical cleanup is directly linked to the relocation of residents. He explained that because many individuals have already been housed, the effort in this specific area is proceeding. The city's goal for November is to move at least 45 of the 286 residents into shelters. To date, they have found temporary homes for 40 people, marking significant progress toward the immediate target.

Resident Perspectives and Shelter Challenges

Tally, a resident at the camp, described the search for housing as a complicated issue despite its importance. She pointed out that many shelters have strict restrictions regarding pets and visitors, which leads her to predict that some residents may refuse to move into available shelter units. These restrictions create a barrier to entry for individuals who cannot leave their animals or support networks behind.

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When asked about the long-term solution, Tally expressed uncertainty, stating she did not have an answer for how to permanently resolve the situation. She acknowledged that another camp would likely be set up elsewhere, with the cycle of rebuilding and restarting from scratch repeating. Her comments reflect the frustration and lack of clear direction felt by some members of the encampment community.

Financial Costs and State Funding Requests

The financial burden of these operations is substantial for the municipality. Chapman estimated that preliminary work to clear the site during the summer cost the city of Olympia more than $120,000. Work conducted during the current month is expected to cost approximately the same amount, adding to the municipal budget strain.

To address the housing deficit and prevent similar situations in the future, the city plans to ask the state legislature for $6.5 million. This funding is intended to buy or build temporary housing and shelter units. The request underscores the scale of the challenge and the need for external support to implement sustainable solutions for the homeless population in the region.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

Olympia residents have made it clear that cleaning up camps and getting residents into shelters should be the city's top priority. The city's focused approach on "The Jungle" signals a shift toward aggressive management of homeless encampments. The success of the current relocation efforts will likely influence future strategies for handling remaining smaller camps in the area.

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As the cleanup continues, the city faces the dual challenge of managing the physical removal of encampment infrastructure while ensuring that displaced individuals have access to safe and suitable housing. The upcoming request for state funding will be critical in determining whether Olympia can meet its housing goals and maintain the progress made so far in stabilizing the population at the Martin Way site.