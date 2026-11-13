Olympia School Board Votes to Close Three Elementary Schools Before 2027-2028 Academic Year

The Olympia School Board finalized the closure of Madison, McKenny, and L.P. Brown elementary schools starting in 2027-2028, citing enrollment drops and budget deficits, sparking immediate parental backlash and student reassignment plans.

The Olympia School Board voted on Thursday to permanently close three elementary schools prior to the start of the 2027-2028 school year. The administration identified Madison, McKenny, and L.P. Brown elementary schools as the institutions slated for shutdown due to chronic under-enrollment and financial strain. This decision concludes a contentious public meeting where community members expressed intense frustration over the loss of neighborhood educational resources.

Students currently enrolled or newly registered at the closing facilities will be automatically reassigned to neighboring schools based on their residential addresses. The board has mapped specific transfer routes to ensure continuity of education while relieving overcrowding at other facilities. This administrative move aims to consolidate resources into fewer, more sustainable operational units.

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Relocation Logistics and Affected Student Populations

McKenny Elementary students will be transferred to either Pioneer Elementary or Centennial Elementary, depending on their specific home locations within the district boundaries. Madison Elementary attendees will move exclusively to Roosevelt Elementary, centralizing the student body from that catchment area. L.P. Brown Elementary students will have the option to attend either Hansen Elementary or Garfield Elementary based on their zoning.

These reassignment paths were developed to minimize travel disruption for families while balancing enrollment numbers across the remaining active schools. The board did not provide a detailed transition schedule during the Thursday meeting, leaving parents with unanswered questions about the interim period. Administrators have yet to release specific dates for the final days of operation at the closing campuses.

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Parental Backlash and Community Outcry Against Decision

Parents erupted in anger during the meeting, shouting at board members and accusing them of making the wrong decision for the community. Concerns highlighted by residents include increased class sizes at receiving schools, longer commute times, and the fragmentation of existing friendships among students. Families also worried about the loss of established relationships with teachers and the dilution of school culture at larger campuses.

One parent declared that the community is united and that teachers and parents from every school are standing together to fight the closures. The emotional intensity of the meeting reflected the deep attachment local families have to their neighborhood schools. Critics argue that the board failed to consider alternative cost-cutting measures that might preserve educational options for all students.

Board Member Maria Flores Expresses Institutional Frustration

Board Member Maria Flores became emotional during the proceedings, expressing regret that the board did not explore other viable options before voting. She admitted that the board might not have been suited to handle the complexity of finding alternative solutions to the budget deficit. Flores described the group as having fallen apart and noted that they have not functioned effectively for a significant period of time.

Despite her personal distress, Flores acknowledged that new board members are writing proposals and taking action, which provides a sense of hope for future governance. She emphasized that the current dysfunction hindered the ability to pursue comprehensive strategic planning before the closure vote. Her comments suggest that internal disagreements may have accelerated the decision-making process without full consensus.

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Unknown Outcomes for Staff and Future Operational Planning

The board has not yet released transition plans for the closing schools, including specific timelines for staff layoffs or transfers. Employees at Madison, McKenny, and L.P. Brown elementary schools remain in limbo regarding their employment status for the upcoming academic term. The lack of detailed communication has fueled additional anxiety among teaching and support staff who are integral to community stability.

Superintendents and district administrators are expected to unveil further details in the coming weeks regarding the disposition of school facilities. Questions remain about whether the buildings will be repurposed for other district uses or sold to private developers. The delay in releasing comprehensive plans leaves the community in a state of uncertainty as the 2027-2028 deadline approaches.