The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol.

Drone footage shows an overhead view of the sprawling Olympia encampment known as 'The Jungle' on July 23. For the first time in a decade, Olympia is beginning to dismantle a sprawling unauthorized homeless encampment known as “The Jungle,” a site officials say has been tied to serious crime and long-running public safety concerns.

The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol. Nearby businesses have pushed for it to be shut down, saying it cannot happen fast enough, but the city says there is no firm timeline for permanently closing it because the pace depends on available housing placements. City officials estimate about 290 people have called The Jungle home.

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Most live in tents and some in makeshift cabins, surrounded by accumulated belongings, trash, and debris. Some residents have lived there for more than 10 years. The Jungle has been associated with multiple crimes, including homicide investigations. A woman was brutally assaulted, and prosecutors have alleged in court filings that people were burned in a burn pit.

The site has also been linked to other investigations, including a sex trafficking investigation involving a minor. Brandon Chapman with the city of Olympia said the effort to clear the camp is coordinated but will take time as the city tries to avoid simply pushing people into other parts of the community.

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“So the balancing is: We want to have everybody out of The Jungle, and we want them to have permanent housing. But if we're too quick and are rash about it, they will end up somewhere else in the city,” Chapman said. Chapman said the city hopes to clear the north side of the encampment by the end of the month, then move to the south.

Taly, who has lived in The Jungle for four years, said she would prefer to stay because it is her community and support system, but she knows she will eventually have to leave.

“There’s people that are good people that just don't want to live in a house or apartments. They want to be free and do what they want,” Taly said. City officials said 39 of 286 people have accepted housing so far. The city’s by-name list shows 246 residents remain; the list is used to coordinate housing and services resident by resident.

Chapman said people who are not on the by-name list can complete a HEAT assessment to connect with the regional coordinated entry system. Olympia is working with neighboring cities, Thurston County and other partners to clear the encampment. The state Department of Commerce is also involved through its Encampment Resolution Program.

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The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol.