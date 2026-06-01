Olly Murs raises £1.3 million for Soccer Aid after completing 400km endurance challenge

Olly Murs has raised a staggering £1.3 million for Soccer Aid after completing a brutal 400km endurance challenge. The singer, 42, was all smiles as he showed off his chiselled abs while posing in the dressing room at London Stadium alongside teammates Tom Grennan and Angry Ginge.

Olly Murs has raised a staggering £1.3 million for Soccer Aid after completing a brutal 400km endurance challenge . The singer, 42, was all smiles as he showed off his chiselled abs while posing in the dressing room at London Stadium alongside teammates Tom Grennan and Angry Ginge.

He was also joined by teammates and received a kiss on the head from Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams. The final total of Olly's challenge was revealed as £1.3 million which was added to the huge total of £16,462,353 raised for Unicef on the day.

England were managed by Robbie and Bradley Walsh alongside football icons Harry Redknapp and David Seaman, while the Soccer Aid World XI FC were led by legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, making his debut as World XI manager. Alongside Usain on the management team was comedian Judi Love, former Juventus player, Leonardo Bonucci and 3-time Champions League Winner Clarence Seedorf.

The match featured an exhilarating mix of footballing brilliance and entertainment, with appearances from England stars Wayne Rooney, Jill Scott, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott, alongside celebrity players including Danny Dyer, Joe Marler, Damson Idris, GK Barry and Owen Cooper. The Soccer Aid World XI FC squad included football legends Edwin van der Sar, Michael Essien, Jen Beattie and Ali Krieger, with celebrity support from Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam, Nicky Byrne and Nitro from Gladiators.

Olly had travelled the gruelling route on foot, bike and even a canoe to mark Soccer Aid for UNICEF's 20th Anniversary. His final day saw him cycling from St Albans to London's West End before running into the capital's Olympic Park to a roaring crowd. Upon seeing his beloved wife Amelia, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Madison and son Albie, eight-months, Olly burst into tears.

Olly had broken down in tears after completing his brutal 400km endurance challenge which has seen him raise a whopping £1.3million for Unicef and Soccer Aid. The singer was comforted by beloved wife Amelia as he crossed the finish line at London Stadium, having begun the challenge at Manchester's Old Trafford. Olly had travelled the gruelling route on foot, bike and even a canoe to mark Soccer Aid for UNICEF's 20th Anniversary.

His final day saw him cycling from St Albans to London's West End before running into the capital's Olympic Park to a roaring crowd. Upon seeing Amelia, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Madison and son Albie, eight-months, Olly burst into tears. Olly was all smiles as he showed off his chiselled abs while posing in the dressing room at London Stadium alongside teammates Tom Grennan and Angry Ginge.

The Troublemaker hitmaker also received a kiss on the head from Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams. He wrote: 'Soccer Aid '26!! Completed it mate'. Olly Murs had crossed the finish line in Northamptonshire shortly before midnight and the advent of his 41st birthday on May 14.

The star, whose efforts have resulted in him needing a toenail removed, was overwhelmed after fans gathered in the darkness to sing happy birthday as he completed his third day.

'I put a brave face on it today. I felt like I needed to really,' he said.

'I needed to kind of hit it, I needed to kind of tackle it full on and there were times that I was really struggling but, you know, all the people that have come along today, I really appreciate it. It means a lot.

'I feel bad I didn't get a chance to see everyone and thank them personally but it really means a lot. I'm putting my body out there on the line and the donations really help so thank you.

' With his route for day one revealed live on Heart Radio, Murs needed a toenail removed before he set off on foot from the wild heathland of Cannock Chase. He then tackled the biggest ride of the challenge - over 100km through the centre of Lichfield, along an ancient Roman road and via a tough climb through Nuneaton





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olly Murs Soccer Aid Endurance Challenge Charity Fundraising Celebrity Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF: Celebrities Gear Up for 20th Anniversary Charity MatchCelebrities from the entertainment industry are gearing up for the annual charity football match, Soccer Aid for UNICEF, which will take place on May 31 at London Stadium, Stratford. The event will see the likes of Jill Scott, Gary Neville, and Wayne Rooney compete against comedian Paddy McGuinness and Olympic gold-winning medalist Mo Farah in front of thousands of fans. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper has also become the youngest ever star to be selected for Soccer Aid's 20th anniversary game.

Read more »

Soccer Aid 2026: England Beat World XI 3-0 as Jermain Defoe Stars in Charity ThrillerEngland took a 3-0 lead at half-time and held on to win the 2026 Soccer Aid charity match, with Jermain Defoe scoring twice and Damson Idris adding a controversial opener. The event raised over £8.8 million for UNICEF, with Robbie Williams performing at half-time.

Read more »

England edge World XI 3-2 in dramatic 2026 Soccer Aid charity matchEngland claimed a 3-2 victory over the World XI in an action-packed 2026 Soccer Aid game. Jermain Defoe scored twice with sublime chips, while Michael Essien and Tim Cahill replied for the World XI. Goalkeeping heroics from Joe Marler helped England hold on in a match filled with celebrity appearances and memorable moments for charity.

Read more »

Olly Murs celebrates raising £1.3million for Soccer Aid with shirtless photoOlly Murs celebrated raising £1.3million for Soccer Aid with a shirtless photo, while also reflecting on his gruelling 400KM endurance challenge. The singer, 42, took to Instagram to show off his chiselled abs as he held up the winning shield from the England team's 3-2 victory.

Read more »