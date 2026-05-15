Olly Murs emotional reaction after completing day three of five-day endurance challenge

The singer has already raised an astonishing £260,000 after electing to run, row, and ride his bike from Manchester United's Old Trafford to London Stadium with no clue what obstacles the route will throw his way each day. His efforts have resulted in him needing a toenail removed, and he was overwhelmed after fans gathered to sing happy birthday as he completed his third day.

An emotional Olly Murs broke down on Thursday as he completed day three of a gruelling five-day endurance challenge to celebrate the 20th anniversary of UNICEF and Soccer Aid .

Murs, whose efforts have resulted in him needing a toenail removed, was overwhelmed after fans gathered in the darkness to sing happy birthday as he completed his third day. His route for day one revealed live on Heart Radio, he tackles some of the UK's toughest terrain as he runs, rows, and rides his way from Manchester's Old Trafford stadium to London Stadium, home of this year's landmark match





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Olly Murs UNICEF Soccer Aid Endurance Challenge Tough Terrain Cannock Chase

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