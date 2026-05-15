Olly Murs Completes Brutal 400KM Endurance Challenge, Raises Over £832,000 for UNICEF

Singer Olly Murs finished his 400-kilometer endurance challenge, raising over £832,000 for UNICEF and Soccer Aid. He traversed the UK by foot, bike, and canoe, overcoming physical and emotional challenges to honor the 20th anniversary of Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Olly Murs , the 42-year-old singer, completed his grueling 400-kilometer endurance challenge , raising over £832,257 for UNICEF and Soccer Aid . The journey began at Manchester's Old Trafford on Monday and concluded at London Stadium on Friday, with Murs covering the distance on foot, by bike, and even by canoe as part of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 's 20th-anniversary celebrations.

His final day saw him cycle from St Albans to London’s West End before running into the Olympic Park, where a roaring crowd awaited him. Upon crossing the finish line, Murs was overcome with emotion, bursting into tears as he embraced his wife, Amelia, and their two children, two-year-old Madison and eight-month-old Albie. Murs’ journey was not without its challenges.

The arduous route took him through some of the UK’s toughest terrain, including the wild heathland of Cannock Chase and a grueling 100-kilometer bike ride through Lichfield and Nuneaton. Along the way, he faced torrential rain, unexpected detours due to a local fire, and physical strain that even required the removal of a toenail before he began his trek. Despite these hardships, Murs pushed through, driven by the knowledge that his efforts were making a real difference.

Continuously supported by fans, including a heartfelt singalong of 'happy birthday' from spectators during his third day, Murs remained resolute. He expressed his gratitude to every donor, emphasizing the profound impact their contributions would have on children’s lives through UNICEF’s vital work. Reflecting on his achievement, Murs shared: 'Done. Finito.

It’s been a painful week, but I’ve enjoyed pushing my body to the limit each day. I’ve had highs and lows—laughing and crying—but it’s all helped me get through. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone for donating. Every single person who has given a little bit towards Soccer Aid for UNICEF is going to make a huge difference.

I’ve seen the benefits of what UNICEF has done over the years, and it really does have a massive impact. As a dad, all I want is to keep my kids safe and protected, and knowing this money will help give other kids that opportunity is amazing.

' His words underscored the personal and emotional significance of his mission, resonating with the broader message of hope and support for children in need





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