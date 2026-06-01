Olly Murs celebrates raising £1.3million for Soccer Aid with shirtless photo

Olly Murs celebrated raising £1.3million for Soccer Aid with a shirtless photo, while also reflecting on his gruelling 400KM endurance challenge. The singer, 42, took to Instagram to show off his chiselled abs as he held up the winning shield from the England team's 3-2 victory.

Olly Murs celebrated raising £1.3million for Soccer Aid with a shirtless photo, while also reflecting on his gruelling 400KM endurance challenge . The singer, 42, took to Instagram to show off his chiselled abs as he held up the winning shield from the England team's 3-2 victory.

The final total of Olly's challenge was £1.3 million, added to the huge total of £16,462,353 raised for Unicef on the day. The England team was managed by Robbie and Bradley Walsh alongside football icons Harry Redknapp and David Seaman, while the Soccer Aid World XI FC were led by legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, making his debut as World XI manager.

Alongside Usain on the management team was comedian Judi Love, former Juventus player, Leonardo Bonucci and 3-time Champions League Winner Clarence Seedorf. The match featured an exhilarating mix of footballing brilliance and entertainment, with appearances from England stars Wayne Rooney, Jill Scott, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott, alongside celebrity players including Danny Dyer, Joe Marler, Damson Idris, GK Barry and Owen Cooper.

The Soccer Aid World XI FC squad included football legends Edwin van der Sar, Michael Essien, Jen Beattie and Ali Krieger, with celebrity support from Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam, Nicky Byrne and Nitro from Gladiators. Days earlier Olly broke down in tears after completing his brutal 400KM endurance challenge which has seen him raise a whopping £1.3million for Unicef and Soccer Aid.

The singer was comforted by beloved wife Amelia as he crossed the finish line at London Stadium, having begun the challenge at Manchester's Old Trafford. Olly had travelled the gruelling route on foot, bike and even a canoe to mark Soccer Aid for UNICEF's 20th Anniversary. His final day saw him cycling from St Albans to London's West End before running into the capital's Olympic Park to a roaring crowd.

Upon seeing Amelia, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Madison and son Albie, eight-months, Olly burst into tears. Olly was all smiles as he showed off his chiselled abs while posing in the dressing room at London Stadium alongside teammates Tom Grennan and Angry Ginge. The Troublemaker hitmaker also received a kiss on the head from Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams. He wrote: 'Soccer Aid '26!!

Completed it mate'. Olly's emotions again got the better of him as he crossed the finish line in Northamptonshire shortly before midnight and the advent of his 41st birthday on May 14. The star, whose efforts have resulted in him needing a toenail removed, was overwhelmed after fans gathered in the darkness to sing happy birthday as he completed his third day.

'I put a brave face on it today. I felt like I needed to really,' he said.

'I needed to kind of hit it, I needed to kind of tackle it full on and there were times that I was really struggling but, you know, all the people that have come along today, I really appreciate it. It means a lot.

'I feel bad I didn't get a chance to see everyone and thank them personally but it really means a lot. I'm putting my body out there on the line and the donations really help so thank you.

' With his route for day one revealed live on Heart Radio, Murs needed a toenail removed before he set off on foot from the wild heathland of Cannock Chase. He then tackled the biggest ride of the challenge - over 100km through the centre of Lichfield, along an ancient Roman road and via a tough climb through Nuneaton





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