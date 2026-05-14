Olly Murs Breaks Down in Tears as He Meets His Wife on Soccer Aid Challenge

Olly Murs, a 42-year-old singer, broke down in tears when he was greeted by his wife Amelia on the Soccer Aid challenge. He was overwhelmed by the surprise and the support he received from his wife and fans.

Olly Murs broke down in tears as he was greeted by his wife Amelia during his brutal Soccer Aid challenge on This Morning . The singer, 42, is currently taking part in the 400km Soccer Aid challenge, called Into the Unknown, which is in aid of UNICEF .

On Thursday, his best mate Mark Wright, 39, was waiting for him at the Canal Museum in Stoke Bruerne, Northamptonshire, to have a catch up after completing 14.3km. Mark told Olly that his wife Amelia was there too, and Olly burst into tears when she ran over to give him a hug. The pair embraced each other, and Amelia said 'Happy birthday! You're doing so amazing babe.

' Olly then asked his wife where the kids were, and Amelia confirmed that they weren't with her. Mark asked Amelia how proud she was of Olly, and she replied 'I'm just so proud and I just want to say thanks to everyone that has been cheering him on and the donations.

' Olly and his personal trainer wife Amelia have two children, daughter Madison, two, and son Albert, eight months, together. The challenge started on Monday, and Olly has raised £511,947.50 so far





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Olly Murs Soccer Aid Challenge UNICEF Amelia Murs This Morning Canal Museum Cannock Chase Lichfield Nuneaton Birthday Wife Kids Challenge Support Donations Birthday Wishes Famous Faces Westlife Dermot O'leary Josie Gibson Jamie Laing Sophie Habboo Amanda Holden

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