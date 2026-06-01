Ollie Locke and Husband Relocate to South Coast After £45,000 Rent Eviction

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and partner Gareth have left their Chelsea home following a £45,000 rent arrears dispute, moving to the countryside to start a new family‑focused chapter and launch a rural business venture.

Made In Chelsea personality Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have left their £4 million Chelsea townhouse and settled on the English south coast after being evicted for unpaid rent.

The couple, who have twin children Apollo and Cosima, were forced out of the four‑bedroom property earlier this year when a rent arrears bill of £45,000 - comprising three months of missed payments, late fees and legal costs - became unsustainable. After a brief stint in a high‑end rental in Barnes, a leafy south‑west London district, the pair announced on Instagram that they were moving to the countryside to fulfil a childhood dream and to give their children a more grounded upbringing.

In a video posted to his 545 000‑follower account, Ollie described the transition as a 'new adventure', showing footage of the family with a flock of chickens, rural scenery and plans for a forthcoming business venture that will see him embrace a hands‑on, country‑life lifestyle. The eviction saga began when the couple failed to pay three months' rent on their former King's Road residence, a debt that quickly escalated from £25 000 to £45 000 after the addition of penalties.

A third tenant on the lease, who had been sending rent directly to Ollie and Gareth, was also implicated in the shortfall. In interviews Ollie described feeling 'humiliated' and suffering a breakdown during the crisis, emphasizing that they remain committed to repaying the owed amount and moving forward. Gareth echoed this sentiment, noting that financial missteps are common and that they are simply a 'normal family' trying to manage a budget like anyone else.

Beyond the rent dispute, the couple's finances have been heavily impacted by the cost of building their family. Ollie disclosed that around £500 000 was spent on IVF and surrogacy treatments after enduring six miscarriages and long delays caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic. The twins, born via surrogacy in July 2023 at 31 weeks, have added ongoing expenses, including the need for a full‑time nanny, which Gareth described as essential but costly.

The sale of their Chelsea home helped fund the fertility journey, but the combined pressures of expensive treatments, legal fees and day‑to‑day living ultimately led to the rent arrears that precipitated their move. Now settled on the south coast, Ollie hints at launching a new countryside‑themed business and is eager to document the challenges and joys of rural life with his followers





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