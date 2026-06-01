Ollie Locke and Gareth trade Chelsea townhouse for south coast countryside after rent dispute

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and husband Gareth have left their £4 million London home following unpaid rent, moved to the south coast and hinted at a new rural business venture while dealing with a £45,000 debt and the high cost of IVF and surrogacy.

Made In Chelsea reality star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have left their £4 million Chelsea townhouse after an unpaid rent dispute forced them out earlier this year.

The couple, who are parents to two‑year‑old twins Apollo and Cosima, first moved to a rental in the leafy south‑west London borough of Barnes after the eviction. That property was reportedly valued at a similar price to their former home, but the pair have now decided to abandon city living altogether.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Sunday, Ollie, now 39, announced that the family has relocated to the south coast and is embracing a childhood dream of countryside life. He described the move as a fresh adventure where the children can thrive among nature, and even joked that he is now an uncle to seven chickens.

The video showed the family unpacking boxes, walking through a garden and Ollie feeding the chicks, signalling a stark contrast to the glamorous Chelsea backdrop of his television career. Alongside the relocation Ollie hinted at a new business venture that will see him "launching a new countryside Ollie" and making new friends in the rural community.

He promised fans that his upcoming projects will involve getting his hands dirty, stepping away from the famous King's Road boutiques and immersing himself in the challenges of country life. The financial fallout that prompted the move began when the couple failed to pay three months of rent on their four‑bedroom Chelsea house, a debt that quickly rose from £25,000 to £45,000 after late fees and legal costs were added.

A third tenant listed on the lease also fell short on payments, leaving the landlord with a sizeable claim. Ollie has spoken openly about the humiliation and breakdown he experienced during the dispute, stressing that he and Gareth are fully committed to repaying the outstanding amount. Gareth told the Daily Mail that they are a normal family who budget like anyone else and that many people face similar financial challenges.

The couple's financial strain was further compounded by the cost of their journey to parenthood. Ollie revealed that he and Gareth spent around £500,000 on IVF and surrogacy, a process that involved the loss of six pregnancies and delays caused by the Covid pandemic. The twins were eventually born via surrogacy in July 2023, arriving at 31 weeks gestation.

To fund the fertility treatment the pair sold their Chelsea home, a decision that left them with fewer assets when the rent arrears accumulated. In an exclusive interview Ollie explained that the high medical expenses, combined with the legal battle over the rent, pushed them into a precarious financial position. He said that after becoming fathers their priorities shifted dramatically, with the cost of childcare and a full‑time nanny becoming essential despite being expensive.

The move to the countryside is therefore presented as a way to reset both their personal and professional lives. Ollie promised that fans will see a new side of him, with rural projects, fresh collaborations and a focus on family life taking centre stage. The couple remain optimistic that they will resolve the outstanding rent bill, repay the landlord and start anew away from the pressures of London life





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Made In Chelsea Star Ollie Locke and Husband Gareth Move to Countryside After Eviction Over Unpaid RentOllie Locke and his husband Gareth have relocated to the South coast after being evicted from their £4 million London home due to unpaid rent amounting to £45,000. The reality TV couple share details of their financial struggles, IVF costs, and new life in the countryside.

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Ollie Locke and Husband Relocate to South Coast After £45,000 Rent EvictionMade In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and partner Gareth have left their Chelsea home following a £45,000 rent arrears dispute, moving to the countryside to start a new family‑focused chapter and launch a rural business venture.

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