Ollie Locke and Gareth Leave Chelsea After £45,000 Rent Dispute, Move to South‑Coast Countryside

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke and husband Gareth, evicted from their £4 million Chelsea home over unpaid rent, spent a brief period staying with a friend in Barnes before relocating to a rural property on the south coast. The couple cites a fresh start, while ongoing debt issues and costly surrogacy expenses remain in the spotlight.

Ollie Locke , a long‑standing personality from the reality series Made in Chelsea, and his husband Gareth have been compelled to abandon their Chelsea townhouse after an acrimonious rent dispute left them owing more than £45,000.

The couple, who share two‑year‑old twins Apollo and Cosima, were evicted from the £4 million four‑bedroom residence on King's Road earlier this year when they fell behind on three months of rent. The unpaid balance, originally around £25,000, swelled with late fees, legal costs and a disputed claim from a third tenant who says her payments were diverted to sustain the couple's lavish lifestyle.

Following the eviction, the family sought temporary shelter with a close friend in the affluent Barnes district of south‑west London, a stone's throw from Ollie's fellow cast member Binky Felstead. The friend took them in while the couple arranged a more permanent solution, but within weeks they decided to leave the capital entirely. On Sunday, Ollie announced on his Instagram account, which boasts over 545,000 followers, that the family is moving to the south‑coast countryside to start afresh.

He posted a video of the family arriving at their new rural home, describing the transition as 'riding out of Waterloo for the very last time as Londoners' and swapping the bustling streets of Chelsea for a life among chickens and fresh air. He added that the children are already delighted by the new surroundings and that he intends to launch a new business venture that will make the most of the countryside lifestyle.

The relocation{\"}s timing coincides with a period of intense public scrutiny over the couple's financial conduct. Ollie has openly described the eviction as a "humiliating" episode that triggered a personal breakdown, stating that he felt his reputation was in tatters after the unpaid rent saga became headline news. He also disclosed that the family's financial strain was exacerbated by the costs of IVF and surrogacy treatments, which amounted to roughly £500,000.

The couple endured the loss of six pregnancies before finally welcoming their twins via surrogacy in July 2023, a journey that placed considerable emotional and monetary pressure on them. Despite these challenges, both Ollie and Gareth have repeatedly asserted that they are committed to repaying the outstanding debt. Gareth explained that a fourth lodger was expected to contribute to the rent but left the couple in a difficult position, a claim the couple disputes.

They maintain that they are a 'normal family' managing finances like anyone else, and that many people face similar setbacks, such as late credit‑card payments or rent arrears. The family's new rural chapter is being framed as a fresh start rather than an escape from financial woes.

A source close to the couple confirmed that the temporary Barnes residence is valued at roughly the same price as the former Chelsea property, indicating that the move to the countryside is driven more by a desire for a different pace of life than by necessity. Ollie's social‑media post hinted at a series of upcoming projects, promising a 'new countryside Ollie' who will embrace the challenges of country living, build new friendships, and perhaps even develop a business that aligns with the rural setting.

While the debt dispute remains unresolved, the couple's decision to relocate may provide the stability they need to focus on repayment and on rebuilding their family's image away from the relentless glare of the London tabloid press





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Ollie Locke Made In Chelsea Rent Eviction South Coast Move Financial Dispute

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