Ollie Locke and Family Seek Refuge After Eviction from £4m Chelsea Home

Reality TV star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth were evicted from their £4 million Chelsea townhouse for unpaid rent, accumulating a £45,000 debt. They temporarily stayed at a friend's home in Barnes before moving to the South Coast countryside. Ollie expressed humiliation and financial strain from IVF costs.

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth were forced out of their £4 million Chelsea townhouse earlier this year after failing to pay rent, leaving a £45,000 bill still unpaid.

The couple and their two-year-old twins, Apollo and Cosima, took refuge at the home of a longtime friend who took pity on them following their humiliating eviction. They were spotted at a rental property in affluent Barnes, near Ollie's best friend Binky Felstead, before permanently fleeing London for the South Coast countryside this week amid ongoing financial woes.

The reality TV couple's temporary home in Barnes was thought to be worth a similar amount to their former Chelsea residence, but they have now decided to end their time in London and start fresh in the countryside. A friend told the Daily Mail that the short stay in Barnes and the move out of the capital were nothing to do with the money troubles plaguing the couple.

Ollie previously admitted he felt humiliated and said his reputation was in tatters over the unpaid rent. The 39-year-old said he suffered a breakdown and was in the lowest place he had ever been after leaving their four-bedroom west London home in February owing three months' rent, plus fines and legal costs. On Sunday, Ollie announced he was fulfilling his childhood dream by moving to the country.

Posting to his 545,000 Instagram followers, he shared a reel of their new life on the South Coast, saying: We rode out of Waterloo for the very last time as Londoners and from Chelsea to chickens. I am now an uncle to seven chicks and the kids adore them. I am building a new adventure on the south coast where the kids can live their very best lives.

He also teased a new work venture, adding: Expect a new countryside Ollie, launching a new business, making new friends and I am sure, lots of rural challenges. Not so much King's Road, but instead getting my hands dirty with a full on country life. Come with me in making this adventure one to remember.

As revealed by the Daily Mail earlier this year, Ollie and Gareth failed to pay three months' rent on their former four-bedroom home just off Chelsea's King's Road, a debt amounting to £25,000. When the sum remained unpaid, the total ballooned to £45,000 once late fees and legal costs were added, ultimately forcing the couple to vacate under threat of eviction.

They are being held liable for the costs owed, alongside a third tenant who lived at the property and is named on the tenancy agreement. She paid her rent directly to Ollie and Gareth, but the money was not passed on to the landlord. She later discovered the payments had not been used to cover the rent and instead, she claims, were diverted to fund the couple's luxury lifestyle.

Despite meeting her obligations, the tenant is now being held liable for the unpaid rent and bills. With her name on the contract, she is being pursued by debt collectors for the outstanding sum. Ollie said he and Gareth are 100 per cent committed to repaying the money owed so they can move forward with their lives.

However, Gareth says there was in fact a fourth lodger at the property who had agreed to pay their share but ultimately left them in the lurch, a claim they refute. The couple often filmed scenes from Made In Chelsea at the £4 million four-bedroom, four-bathroom house just off the King's Road, including the recently released spin-off Beyond Chelsea, which was shot last summer.

Gareth, who joined original cast member Ollie on Made In Chelsea in 2018, told the Daily Mail they have every intention of repaying the money they owe, stressing that they are a normal family who budget like anyone else. He said: Everyone else has financial issues, whether it is paying a credit card bill late or paying their rent late.

Ollie then offered new insight into his humiliating financial struggles, revealing he spent around £500,000 on IVF and surrogacy in his journey to fatherhood. Ollie told the Daily Mail that he sold his former home to fund treatment with husband Gareth, before the couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy in July 2023. In an exclusive interview, Ollie described the emotional toll of their path to parenthood, including the loss of six pregnancies, which contributed to significant financial and personal strain.

The couple's decision to move to the countryside marks a new chapter as they attempt to rebuild their lives away from the scrutiny of London's high society. Ollie's candid admission about his financial and emotional struggles has resonated with many fans, who have expressed support for his fresh start. Despite the scandal, Ollie remains optimistic about the future, focusing on his family and new business ventures.

The move to the South Coast is seen as a positive step towards stability and happiness for the family of four. As they settle into rural life, Ollie continues to engage with his audience, documenting their adventures and the challenges of adapting to a slower pace of living. The reality star's journey from the glamour of Chelsea to the simplicity of the countryside encapsulates a broader narrative of redemption and resilience.

While the unpaid rent issue remains unresolved, the couple is determined to honor their debts and move forward. The support from friends and fans has been crucial during this difficult time, and the Lockes are grateful for the second chance they have been given. As they embrace their new life, they hope to leave the past behind and create lasting memories for their children.

The countryside offers not only a refuge from their financial troubles but also an opportunity for personal growth and family bonding. Ollie's story is a reminder that even those in the public eye face real-world challenges, and it is possible to overcome them with determination and the support of loved ones. The Lockes' journey is far from over, but they are committed to making the most of their fresh start.

Their experience serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of financial mismanagement, but also as an inspiring example of how to rebuild after a setback. Ollie's openness about his struggles has sparked conversations about the pressures of reality TV fame and the importance of financial literacy. As they move forward, the Lockes are focusing on what truly matters: family, health, and happiness. The new chapter in the countryside promises to be a transformative experience for them all





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