Olivier Martinez Seeks Higher Child Support From Halle Berry

Olivier Martinez seeks an increase to the $8,000 monthly child support paid by Halle Berry, arguing son Maceo should keep his prior lifestyle.

French actor Olivier Martinez is asking a court for a higher monthly child support payment from his ex-wife, Hollywood actress Halle Berry. Newly filed legal documents show Martinez wants more than the $8,000 a month Berry currently pays, now that their 13-year-old son Maceo lives with him. Martinez argues that Berry is the wealthier parent and should increase payments so he can maintain the lifestyle Maceo had while living with his mother.

The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Berry and Martinez for comment. The filing comes after a custody dispute in which the couple's arrangement changed significantly, and it adds a financial dimension to a legal battle that has been ongoing between the two former partners.

Also read Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez demands more child support after dragging actress to court over abuse claims

Halle Berry Child Support Dispute Details

Halle Berry has been paying Olivier Martinez $8,000 a month in child support, according to court documents previously obtained by The Daily Mail. On top of that amount, Berry has been providing an additional 4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million, described in the filings as additional child support for Maceo. Those payments have reportedly continued for more than three years.

Before the latest ruling, the former couple shared 50/50 custody of Maceo. That arrangement changed after a legal showdown in which Martinez accused Berry of physically abusing the child. Berry denied the allegations, saying through her own statement that she is 'not a perpetrator of violence' and that she 'would never hurt our child.'

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Olivier Martinez Argues Lifestyle Standard

Olivier Martinez contends that child support should reflect the financial position of the higher-earning parent. In the documents, his legal team argues that when the supporting parent enjoys a lifestyle that far exceeds that of the custodial parent, support payments must partly reflect that more affluent standard of living.

The filing also states that children are entitled to the same standard of living attainable through their parents' income, meaning the needs of a child of wealthy parents extend well beyond basic necessities. Martinez reported an average of $776.34 a month in residuals over the previous 12 months and average monthly expenses of $17,555.99. He also pointed to Berry's continued film work, including her starring role in Crime 101, released in February, and two upcoming films, Fleur and Red Card.

Custody Review and Next Court Steps

A judge heard testimony from both sides, along with Maceo's own account of events, and ruled that the boy should live with his father while Berry receives visitation. The judge also dissolved a temporary restraining order that Martinez had filed against Berry on behalf of himself and Maceo.

Berry and Martinez are both due back in court on December 17, when the custody arrangement will be reviewed. Citing Family Code 4053, the filing notes that the law sets a guideline that takes into account each parent's actual income and level of responsibility for the children, and that each parent must pay support according to their ability. Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, said Berry is determined to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family. Martinez has said he hopes Maceo and his mother can build a better relationship, telling Extra that he does not want his son to hate his mom and hopes they can eventually reconcile in some form.