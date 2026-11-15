Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Insight Into Coparenting Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde shared rare comments on coparenting kids Otis, 12, and Daisy, 10, with ex Jason Sudeikis six years after their breakup: 'We have reached this healthy equilibrium.'

“I really take pride in how good we are at coparenting our kids in my family,” Wilde shared on the Nov. 14 episode of thedirector continued.

“Anyone who pretends it’s easy—like, ‘Oh, you just consciously uncouple, and then you find a way’—that’s bulls--t. ”“I feel relieved that I’m able to give them a life with parents where there’s a real sense of authenticity in terms of how everyone’s feeling and doing,” she explained.

Also read Olivia Wilde Discusses Coparenting with Jason Sudeikis Amid Career Success

“What happens is when you’re trying to hide from your kids, they sense it. They’re the most intuitive people in the house. ”“People start to feel this sense of like, ‘What is real?

‘Cause I can tell that something's being performed for me, but I can sense it's not real,’” the 42-year-old added. “And that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. ”“It feels like a failure when you can’t make a relationship work,” Wilde admitted, “particularly if it’s with the person you have children with.

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”star added that the breakup was “by far the most difficult, painful decision I’ve ever made in my life—to understand that it was not better for my kids to live in a house where their parents were not aligned. ”But despite Wilde and Sudeikis’ busy careers, the former pair always make showing up for their children their priority.

"I’m really grateful for the opportunity to have this space with my kids when I am completely with my kids, completely engaged with them,” Wilde shared during a June appearance on thepodcast. “I really value the opportunity to be completely present with them and then to hand them off to a very capable coparent who is very present with them when he’s with them and then I have this space which is permission to go work my f--king ass off.

”You know you're cool when you can pop into your ex's talk show and give him a hard time. Such was the case when SilvermanTBH, we might still be mourning this relationship harder than either of its participants. Because when Faris—now married to cinematographerIt would have been super easy for the exes' relationship to become a flop. But more than four years after a messy split, the HGTV stars arestill consider themselves kin.

"We're one big happy family," Lenny said of his ex, who went on to wedco-host and former hockey player called in quits in 2020, the pair have continually proved they are on good terms. , writing on Instagram, “Congratulations! So so happy for you both. Sending you all the love, health and happiness for the years to come to you and your beautiful family.

"have hit the conscious uncoupling trifecta: Joint vacations, shared holidays and public displays of admiration with Affleck dubbing his ex "an amazing mother" duringAffleck isn't the only one of Garner's exes who she's stayed close with after breakup. She'sthe following October that she's "very close" to Kinney, adding, "He's been my lover and a friend for so long.

"'s on-and-off pairing remained so tantalizingly close after the series wrapped in 2013 that even Kaling gets why people are still shipping them. "If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing," she toldin 2019 of naming him godparent to her kids. "But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. "stars first met on set in 2006 before things got romantic in 2008.

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And though they divorced in 2011, Carpenter assured there was "nothing but love and respect" between the exes a few years later. —props.

"While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence and he saw where I suffered," she said on a 2018. "He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.

' And I respected him so much 'cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time. "costar. "I mean, as divorces go, I would say it's one of the better ones. For sure," she sharedSure, the initial few months of their 2013 split were rough going, but the two have now reached the group vacation stage of their divorce.

"I really like her husband and I think he's a great guy," theAs for his relationship with Garth, he continued, "People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change," he told. "We are doing a really good job. I don't think a 10-year marriage constitutes a failure. I think relationships are really tough.

"The Grammy winner and songwriter ex—who finalized their divorce in January 2024—have remained on good terms as they continue to parent their son. In fact, the pair live just five minutes apart from one another, which makes co-parenting a breeze.