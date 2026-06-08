Olivia Wilde's Effortless Chic: How to Elevate a Sweatshirt with Tailored Trousers

Olivia Wilde masterfully pairs a gray sweatshirt with wide-leg trousers and pumps, redefining casual dressing. Affordable lookalike trousers on Amazon are highlighted, along with trends in loafers and structured bags inspired by Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston.

Actress Olivia Wilde has been spotted embodying a effortlessly chic aesthetic by masterfully blending casual and tailored elements in a single outfit. She challenged the conventional fashion rule that sweatshirts are strictly for casual wear by pairing a relaxed gray sweatshirt with tailored wide-leg trousers , pointed-toe pumps, and oversized sunglasses.

The look successfully balanced polished and laid-back vibes, demonstrating that tailored slacks are not confined to office settings. This ensemble showcases how to achieve a sophisticated yet comfortable style. For those looking to replicate Wilde's look, retailers have responded with affordable alternatives. One popular option, available on Amazon for $40, features high-waisted, wide-leg trousers with a flowy drape that mirrors the pair Wilde wore.

The design includes a button-and-zip closure for a polished appearance and an elastic back waistband for added comfort. Reviewers praise the "light and flowy" fit, noting they often receive compliments. These versatile pants can be styled in numerous ways: with a sweatshirt and pumps for a polished weekend look, with a tank top and sandals in warmer weather, or even with a silk blouse for dinner. They effectively make casual pieces look intentionally chic.

In another style inspiration, Jennifer Lopez is highlighted for her ability to elevate simple accessories, particularly structured mini handbags, which instantly add a rich, sophisticated touch to any outfit. Her influence drives demand for similar timeless pieces.

Additionally, the article briefly mentions Jennifer Aniston's chic carryall look, available for $29, and notes that loafers are becoming a favored footwear choice over white sneakers in 2026, reflecting a broader trend toward balanced, structured yet easy styles. Fashion-forward individuals are increasingly opting for loafers and wide-leg trousers to achieve a cool, elevated aesthetic





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Olivia Wilde Sweatshirt Outfit Wide-Leg Trousers Affordable Fashion Loafers Jennifer Lopez Structured Bag 2026 Fashion Trends Polished Casual Amazon Fashion

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