Olivia Wilde Looks Back to Her Best After Shocker Red Carpet Appearance

Olivia Wilde has been making headlines for her impressive look at the Fendi event in New York. After an unfortunate red carpet appearance earlier this month, Wilde transformed her style and made a grand entry at the star-studded party.

Olivia Wilde stunned in a white gown at the Fendi event in New York after cruel comparisons to Gollum. The actress, 42, left fans concerned earlier this month when she appeared wide-eyed at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Now she looks back to her glamorous self at the star-studded Fendi party. She styled her blonde tresses in a neat braided updo and wore a radiant palette of makeup. Olivia elevated her frame in a pair of black stilettos and toted a stunning gold-shimmering handbag. The Don't Worry Darling star directed and stars in the film The Invite, produced by A24, to promote her latest project.

The movie, co-written with Rashida Jones, tells the story of a dinner party gone wrong. It is slated for release on June 26





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivia Wilde Fendi Event White Gown Red Carpet Appearance Glamorous Self Folded T-Shirt Black Satin Skirt Black Stilettos Gold-Shimmering Handbag

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lena Dunham Isn’t Your Conventional Fashion Girl—That’s the PointStylist Talia Cassel breaks down the off-kilter approach behind the 'Famesick' press tour looks.

Read more »

The First 'Hope' Trailer Looks Like a Helluva Monster MovieAliens invading a small, remote town and the locals have to fight back? We 'Hope' the movie's as good as the trailer makes it seem.

Read more »

Rookie Slugger Munetaka Murakami Looks Right At Home With Young White SoxMunetaka Murakami wasn’t supposed to end up with the Chicago White Sox, but he's there and he's thriving.

Read more »

Where to find Olivia Rodrigo album listening parties in Southern CaliforniaIndependent record stores throughout the region will host late-night celebrations ahead of the June 12 release of “You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love.”

Read more »