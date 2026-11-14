Olivia Wilde Discusses Coparenting with Jason Sudeikis Amid Career Success

Olivia Wilde opens up about her co-parenting arrangement with Jason Sudeikis, emphasizing authenticity and shared custody while navigating their separate lives after their 2020 breakup.

Olivia Wilde recently provided a candid look into her co-parenting dynamic with Jason Sudeikis, highlighting the importance of authenticity in raising their two children together. The 42-year-old actress and director shared these insights during an interview, discussing how the former couple manages their shared responsibilities despite no longer being in a romantic relationship.

Shared Custody and Parenting Philosophy

Wilde, who was 42 at the time of the interview, emphasized that she takes significant pride in how well she and Sudeikis co-parent their children. The two actors were in a relationship from 2011 to 2020, a period that saw the birth of their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy. Following their separation, they agreed to share joint custody of the children, ensuring that both parents remain deeply involved in their upbringing.

Also read Olivia Attwood Backed as Love Island Host by Couple

Otis was born in April 2014 and is now 12 years old, while Daisy was born in October 2016 and is currently 10 years old. Wilde described the arrangement as a shared responsibility where she acts as a very present mother even during times when she cannot be consistently physically present. She views herself fundamentally as a coparent who shares custody, a role that requires constant communication and coordination with Sudeikis.

Challenges of Splitting Time and Hiding Feelings

Wilde noted that sharing custody with an ex-partner fundamentally shifts the way a person thinks about parenting. She expressed relief that she is able to provide her children with a life where there is a real sense of authenticity regarding how everyone is feeling and doing. She believes that hiding the reality of a breakup from children is detrimental, as they are the most intuitive people in the house and can sense when something is being performed for them.

Advertisement

Wilde criticized the notion of simply consciously uncoupling and finding an easy way out, stating that such ideas are misleading. She argued that pretending everything is fine while hiding complex emotions is not beneficial for anyone involved. Instead, she believes in providing a life where authenticity is paramount, allowing her children to understand the reality of their family situation without confusion or deceit.

Wilde's Career and Sudeikis's Support

Wilde mentioned that she strategically schedules new professional commitments during Sudeikis's time with the children. This approach allows her to be completely engaged with Otis and Daisy when she is with them, ensuring they remain the focus of her attention. By tackling new jobs only when Sudeikis is caring for the kids, she maximizes the quality of their shared time together.

Jason Sudeikis, 51, has publicly expressed his support for Wilde's career advancements. He stated that he knows Wilde loves what she does and is very good at it, acknowledging her long-standing talent in Hollywood. Sudeikis mentioned that he is thrilled for her recent accolades and feels fortunate to be doing what he is supposed to do, demonstrating a collaborative and supportive attitude toward his ex-fiancé's professional achievements.

The Call Her Daddy Interview Details

The actress shared these personal reflections on the Wednesday, June 17, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. During the conversation, she reflected on the difficult period starting in March 2020, when she and Sudeikis had been experiencing a rough time in their relationship. The breakup and subsequent engagement cancellation in November 2020 marked a significant transition in their lives.

Advertisement

Wilde stressed that authenticity is crucial for the well-being of their children, noting that children can tell when something is being performed for them. She believes that maintaining a genuine connection, even as co-parents, is essential for creating a stable environment for Otis and Daisy. Her comments underscore the challenges and rewards of navigating co-parenting after a long-term relationship ends, particularly when both parents are high-profile public figures.