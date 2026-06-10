Olivia Wilde Dazzles in Racy Trailer for I Want Your Sex, Addresses Gollum Comparisons

Olivia Wilde has been seen in a racy trailer for her new film, I Want Your Sex. The trailer shows the American actress stripping down to red lace lingerie and flaunting her figure in a black PVC catsuit. The erotic comedy thriller, starring Olivia and Cooper Hoffman, will be released in July and compete with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters.

Olivia Wilde has been seen in a racy trailer for her new film, I Want Your Sex . The trailer shows the American actress stripping down to red lace lingerie and flaunting her figure in a black PVC catsuit.

The erotic comedy thriller, starring Olivia and Cooper Hoffman, will be released in July and compete with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters. The film's synopsis reads, 'When fresh-faced Elliot lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy, his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse.

But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

' The film also stars Charli XCX, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, and Daveed Diggs. Director Gregg Araki has previously helmed episodes of American Gigolo, Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Monsters, and more. Olivia took to Instagram to promote the new film, sharing a glimpse into the 'wardrobe' as she snapped a picture of a sex toy.

This comes after Olivia looked back to her best as she stunned in a white gown at the Fendi event in New York after facing cruel comparisons to Gollum. Olivia has been the subject of concern among fans after appearing wide-eyed at the San Francisco International Film Festival. The filmmaker subsequently blamed her jarring festival appearance on the camera's distorting fisheye lens but acknowledged that it didn't show her in the best light.

Olivia looked back to her glamorous self in a plunging white floor-length gown as she posed at the star-studded Fendi party in Midtown. The Don't Worry Darling star styled her blonde tresses in a neat braided updo and wore a radiant palette of makeup to showcase her beauty. Olivia elevated her frame in a pair of black stilettos and toted a stunning gold shimmering handbag by the designer.

Olivia has also been promoting her latest project, The Invite, which she directed and stars in alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton. The movie, produced by A24, tells the story of a dinner party gone wrong. Olivia has been at the center of attention in recent weeks, with some fans expressing concern over her appearance. She has since taken to social media to address the rumors, laughing off the gaffe and declaring, 'I'm not dead.

' The snippet started with Olivia's younger sibling Charlie Cockburn asking: 'Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you're a resurrected corpse? ' Olivia then declared: 'I'm not dead. ' The viral film festival video has been viewed more than ten million times, and many took to social media to express dismay.

One user wrote on X: 'First, Angelina Jolie showed up looking like the ghost of her former self, and now Olivia Wilde looks like she has been overdoing the GLP-1s. What is happening to these actresses?

' Another asked: 'What the hell is going on in Hollywood at the moment? ' At the event, Olivia looked chic in a simple, tailored white T-shirt, with her hair tied back with a bow. She added a billowy black satin skirt with an asymmetric hemline and short train. The event was to promote her latest project, The Invite, which she directed and stars in alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

The movie, produced by A24, tells the story of a dinner party gone wrong





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Olivia Wilde I Want Your Sex Cooper Hoffman Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gregg Araki The Invite Seth Rogen Penelope Cruz Edward Norton

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