Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reunite for Daughter's Graduation Amid Rumors of His Diva Behavior on Set

Olivia Wilde and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis have put their differences aside to celebrate their daughter's graduation. The couple's amicable co-parenting relationship was on full display as they supported their nine-year-old daughter Daisy at the school event in Los Angeles. However, rumors of Sudeikis' diva behavior on the set of his AppleTV hit Ted Lasso have surfaced, with actress Hannah Waddingham describing him as 'difficult' to work with.

Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis reunited this week for their daughter's graduation. The 42-year-old filmmaker and 50-year-old Ted Lasso star displayed their amicable co-parenting relationship while supporting nine-year-old Daisy.

In addition to their daughter, they are also parents to 12-year-old son Otis, who was not seen at the graduation. The family was spotted at the school event in Los Angeles on Thursday, with Wilde seen in a navy sweatshirt and light wash jeans. She looked like a proud mom, smiling in a pair of aviator sunglasses as she admired her mini-me daughter.

For his part, Sudeikis was casually dressed in a blue and cream patterned shirt and matching blue cargo shorts. The ex-couple's 2020 split made headlines amid allegations of cheating and a public custody battle. Wilde famously dated Harry Styles for nearly two years before they split in November 2022. Sudeikis and Wilde were in a romance from 2011 to 2020.

The exes' relationship famously ended tumultuously when Wilde began dating Styles, whom she cast in her film Don't Worry Darling in late 2020. They got engaged in 2013, but split in November 2020 before the Booksmart director made headlines for dating the singer in January 2021.

In 2022 the ex couple's former nanny told DailyMail.com that Sudeikis was so devastated when he realized his fiancée had prepared her 'special salad dressing' for Styles that he lay under her vehicle in a desperate bid to keep her from leaving to go see him. Despite a swirl of infidelity rumors, Wilde denied that she was unfaithful to Sudeikis, telling Vanity Fair in October 2022: 'The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate.

' In January 2025 an insider exclusively told DailyMail.com that Olivia was emotionally 'moving forward' from her previous, highly-publicized relationship with the music artist, more than two years after their breakup. Sudeikis was casually dressed in a blue and cream patterned shirt and matching blue cargo shorts.

The ex-couple's 2020 split made headlines amid allegations of cheating and a public custody battle; pictured in 2019 'Jason is known in the industry as someone difficult to work with,' an insider recently told the Daily Mail. Sudeikis' AppleTV hit Ted Lasso will return for its fourth season in August, but the feel-good soccer comedy has recently been hit with a report of behind-the-scenes drama.

Hannah Waddingham, who stars as fictional AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, hinted at tensions on set due to show creator and Sudeikis' incessant rewrites during filming. In an interview with Variety magazine, the English actress, 51, said she has an 'ongoing love-hate relationship' with Sudeikis - who cast himself as Ted Lasso, an American college football coach hired to coach an English soccer team - because of his tendency to change scenes at the 'last minute.

' According to multiple sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, Waddingham is not the only person to take issue with Sudeikis' 'hands-on' and 'perfectionist' approach. It seems the actor has earned a reputation in Hollywood as being 'difficult' to work with, as his 'frustrating' on-set behavior has sometimes created a 'stressful' working environment





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