Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reunite for Daughter's Graduation Amid Reports of His Diva Behavior on Ted Lasso Set

Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis put aside past drama to support their daughter Daisy at her graduation, while new reports detail Sudeikis' perfectionist and difficult behavior on the set of Ted Lasso, creating a stressful work environment.

Olivia Wilde and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis were seen together at their daughter Daisy's graduation in Los Angeles on Thursday, displaying a united front for the nine-year-old.

The 42-year-old filmmaker looked proud and casual in a navy sweatshirt and light wash jeans, while the 50-year-old Ted Lasso star opted for a blue and cream patterned shirt with matching cargo shorts. The pair also share a 12-year-old son, Otis, who was not present. The reunion comes more than four years after their highly publicized split in 2020, which was marked by allegations of infidelity and a contentious custody battle.

Wilde has since moved on, famously dating Harry Styles for nearly two years before they broke up in November 2022, and sources say she is now emotionally forward from that relationship. Despite the past drama, the two have continued to co-parent amicably. Sudeikis, meanwhile, has been making headlines for alleged diva-like behavior on the set of his hit AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso.

The show is set to return for a fourth season in August, but recent reports have revealed behind-the-scenes tensions. Hannah Waddingham, who plays club owner Rebecca Welton, described an ongoing love-hate relationship with Sudeikis due to his last-minute rewrites. Multiple insiders have echoed this sentiment, painting a picture of a perfectionist who creates a stressful working environment. Some have even called him difficult to work with, a reputation that has followed him in Hollywood.

This contrasts sharply with the amicable co-parenting image he and Wilde displayed at the graduation. The reunion highlights how far the former couple has come since their tumultuous breakup. Wilde has publicly denied leaving Sudeikis for Harry Styles, calling such claims completely inaccurate. In January 2025, a source revealed that Wilde is fully moving on from her past relationship with the musician.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis is focused on his career and parenting, despite the reported on-set friction. The graduation ceremony was a rare moment of public togetherness for the exes, who have generally kept their co-parenting private. It serves as a reminder that even amid professional controversies, family remains a priority





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Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis Co-Parenting Ted Lasso Diva Behavior

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