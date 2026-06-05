Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reunite Amicably for Daughter's Graduation Amid Ted Lasso Set Drama

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis demonstrated cooperative co-parenting at their daughter's school graduation, even as Sudeikis deals with reports of on-set tensions on Ted Lasso and Wilde moves past her highly publicized relationship with Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis , her ex-fiancé, reunited for their daughter Daisy's graduation, showcasing an amicable co-parenting dynamic. The event took place in Los Angeles, where Wilde, 42, wore a navy sweatshirt and light wash jeans, smiling proudly behind aviator sunglasses.

Sudeikis, 50, opted for a blue and cream patterned shirt with matching cargo shorts. Their son Otis, 12, did not attend. The former couple's relationship spanned from 2011 to 2020, ending amid rumors of infidelity and a public custody battle. Wilde's subsequent relationship with Harry Styles, which began in late 2020 after she cast him in her film Don't Worry Darling, fueled further speculation.

She has consistently denied cheating, calling the narrative "complete horses**t" in a 2022 Vanity Fair interview. Their former nanny once alleged Sudeikis was so distraught he laid under Wilde's car to stop her from meeting Styles. By early 2025, reports indicated Wilde was emotionally moving forward from that highly publicized chapter.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis faces behind-the-scenes scrutiny on his AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso, set to return for season four in August. Co-star Hannah Waddingham described a love-hate relationship with him due to constant last-minute rewrites, calling his approach frustrating. Multiple sources told the Daily Mail that the actor's perfectionist and hands-on style has earned him a reputation as difficult, creating a stressful environment on set





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Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis Co-Parenting Ted Lasso Harry Styles Don't Worry Darling Hannah Waddingham Behind-The-Scenes Drama Custody Battle

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