Olivia Rodrigo Wins Number 1 Album Award at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Olivia Rodrigo took home the Number 1 album award at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, marking a significant achievement in her music career. Her album has sold 60,000 units in its opening week, making it the U.K.'s biggest opening week for an international album release in 2026.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the Number 1 album award at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Beverly Hills, California.

Her album has sold 60,000 units in its opening week, making it the U.K.'s biggest opening week for an international album release in 2026. Rodrigo expressed her gratitude for the award, stating that it means a lot to her. She also mentioned that she wrote many of the songs in the U.K., making the achievement extra special.

Olivia Rodrigo recently performed at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday (June 12) and at Meltdown Festival on Tuesday (June 16) with a set of covers and deep cuts. Her album has re-entered the top 40 (No. 40) following the U.K. leg of her stadium tour. The event also highlighted the recent performances of other artists, including Jelly Roll, who performed at the stage and spoke about his divorce from Bunnie Xo.

Bunnie Xo shared her side of the story and revealed that they are still having a baby together. Jelly Roll's performance was met with a lot of attention, and his fans were eager to hear more about his music and personal life. The event showcased the talents of various artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, who continues to impress with her music and performances





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Olivia Rodrigo 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Number 1 Album Award U.K.'S Biggest Opening Week

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