Olivia Rodrigo Stuns with Surprise Primavera Sound 2026 Set, Duets with Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at Primavera Sound 2026, performing a stripped-down set that included a duet with Robert Smith of The Cure. The performance showcased her rock credentials and left fans in awe.

Olivia Rodrigo proclaimed after the first song of her Primavera Sound 2026 set on Saturday night June 6 that she was there to stay. Well, yes and no. Yes, Rodrigo's performance was an unannounced part of the festival until just hours before her 10:20 p.m. local-time performance, with the pop-rock superstar revealing the news herself on her Instagram as the fest's third full day was kicking into gear on Saturday evening.

Rodrigo had been hinting at a Primavera appearance on her socials earlier in the weekend, and eagle-eyed festival attendees noted a conspicuous gap in the Occident stage schedule for Saturday night where a surprise guest could have easily slotted in. At a press conference earlier on Sunday, the festival organizers even confirmed that a surprise set was in the offing for the fest's final full day from a major artist, though they played coy about the exact who, where and when.

Beyond that, even, Rodrigo's appearance made total sense for her in both short-term promotion and long-term legacy senses. Rodrigo has a new album to promote, of course, with her third LP arriving this Friday June 12, and a surprise appearance at one of the globe's buzziest and most-revered fests to debut a new song is one of the few moves she has already deployed on this promo cycle and a great way for her to stay top-of-mind heading into her release week.

Primavera is one of the few remaining festivals that a pop star like Rodrigo can claim to have always wanted to play and actually have it make sense that it would be true. Aside from its unique location by the water in Barcelona, Primavera has remained intentional and discerning enough in its lineup curation over the years that an appearance there still connotes a certain level of cred.

The fest maintains a continuity of cool across the generations, to the point where not only can a contemporary pop star like Addison Rae and a 50-year-old alt-rock band like The Cure appear back-to-back on the Estrella Damm main stage on Friday night and have it feel logical, but Rodrigo can make a surprise Saturday appearance that coincides with a competing set from 1990s shoegaze legends My Bloody Valentine, and it can result in a true conflict of interest for a considerable percentage of the attendees. This writer may have been among them.

But speaking of The Cure, there was of course another reason why Rodrigo's appearance at Primavera Sound 2026 made particular sense, as was revealed two-thirds of the way through her set: She was about to reach the final level of her recent artistic infatuation with Robert Smith and company. The dalliance began last summer, with Rodrigo bringing Smith out to perform signature Cure hit Just Like Heaven with him at Glastonbury, and has continued in various forms through the first two quasi-surprise Rodrigo-Smith duets debuted by the duo during her performance.

If anyone had remaining doubts about Rodrigo's alt-rock bonafides, such a cosign from one of the genre's godfathers at a modern indie institution like Primavera just might finally do the trick. Of course, the Primavera set itself also likely helped there.

With only 50 minutes on a relatively smaller stage to work with, Rodrigo and her band stripped away most of the pop star-level production and theatrics, as well as most of the ballads, of her usual show, for a leaner, meaner setlist and sound that focused on her ability to rock any stage she is on with the high-kicking athleticism of Gwen Stefani, the emotional intensity of Hayley Williams, and the overall magnetism of both. You could not quite say this was her indie club set.

Even in such relatively tight quarters, her natural pop star luminescence always shines through a little too bright for anyone to confuse her with, say, Karly Hartzman of Wednesday. But it did feel special to see such a big-scale arena-filler in a slightly scrappier state, and even the slow songs Rodrigo performed on Saturday punched with a little extra ferocity.

Whether or not her set came as a total surprise to fans in attendance, it will not be one they forget any time soon, and may even go on to be one of the moments that ends up defining this album era of Rodrigo. Here were the five most memorable moments from Rodrigo's Primavera Sound performance, as well as the full setlist at the end.

Olivia Rodrigo is not usually one to not be in the exact right place at the exact right time, so it was actually pretty charming when, as she was doing her closing moves to finish the set's ripping second song Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, she took a bit of a rare fall backwards. She got up smiling and laughing at herself, immediately brushing off the tumble and moving onto power-ballad singalong Vampire. Rock and roll.

Thousands of fans were in their feelings watching Rodrigo perform a towering version of breakthrough smash Drivers License on Saturday, with the song's famous I still f***ing love you bridge section sounding more Queen-like than ever with its muscular live arrangement. The surprise set also included a duet with Robert Smith of The Cure on Just Like Heaven, which had the crowd ecstatic.

Rodrigo's performance at Primavera Sound 2026 was a testament to her versatility and star power, proving she can hold her own among indie legends while still delivering the emotional punch that made her a household name. With her new album just days away from release, this set serves as a powerful reminder that Rodrigo is not just a pop star but a genuine rock force to be reckoned with.

The festival's unique atmosphere and discerning audience only amplified the impact of her performance, making it a defining moment of her career. The energy was palpable from the first chord to the last, and the setlist was a carefully curated mix of hits and deep cuts that showcased her growth as an artist. Fans left with a renewed appreciation for her artistry, and the buzz surrounding her upcoming album reached a fever pitch.

For those lucky enough to witness it, Rodrigo's Primavera set was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will be talked about for years to come





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Olivia Rodrigo Primavera Sound 2026 Robert Smith Live Performance Surprise Set

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