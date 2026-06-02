Olivia Rodrigo's "The Cure" Scores Strong Top Five Hot 100 Debut Amid Fierce Chart Competition

Olivia Rodrigo's second single, The Cure, from her forthcoming album has debuted at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. This performance, achieved against a chart overwhelmed by Drake's new releases and Ella Langley's ongoing hit, marks a new high for a Rodrigo second single and signals robust fan excitement for the album's release. The song's length and emotional tone make its top-five placement an especially notable feat.

Olivia Rodrigo 's second single from her upcoming album, The Cure , has debuted at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 . This follows the massive success of the lead single, Drop Dead , which debuted at number one, marking Rodrigo's fourth chart-topping debut.

The timing of The Cure's arrival is particularly challenging, as it entered the chart during a week dominated by Drake's three-album release and with Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas maintaining a strong presence in the top tier. Analysts note that a top five debut for a five-minute, emotionally intense ballad that represents a sonic departure from her earlier, more radio-friendly singles is a significant achievement. It demonstrates that Rodrigo's fanbase remains highly engaged and that her artistic evolution is resonating.

The performance also sets a new personal best for a second single from an album cycle, surpassing the number eight debut of deja vu and the number ten start of bad idea right? from her previous record. This sustained chart power, even against formidable competition, bodes well for the album's commercial prospects.

Fans and critics are especially intrigued by the album's structure, as The Cure is reported to be the opening track of the album's second section, suggesting a thematic shift toward exploring love's more painful and complex dimensions. The anticipation is now building for how these two distinct sonic and lyrical halves will come together in the full release, with many expressing a particular interest in the heartwrenching balladry promised by the latter part of the project





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivia Rodrigo The Cure Billboard Hot 100 Drop Dead Album Release Chart Debut Drake Ella Langley Second Single Number Five

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The shady reason why Olivia Rodrigo skipped the Met Gala 2026Though the “Drop Dead” singer attended an after-party this year, she hasn’t hit the star-studded red carpet since 2023.

Read more »

The 2-Step Formula to Cure Dead Butt Syndrome From Sitting All DayIn TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, a trainer shares her method for preventing and treating the dreaded “dead butt syndrome” from sitting all day long.

Read more »

Is Olivia Rodrigo Out Here Bidding on Vintage Tees?The singer stepped out in a throwback Sex Pistols tee that makes us wonder what her secret eBay account looks like.

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo’s Punk Boot Era Continues With Crinkled Black Knee-highs in LondonOlivia Rodrigo wore crinkled black knee-high boots with a vintage Sex Pistols tee and leather mini skirt in London during her new album promo run.

Read more »