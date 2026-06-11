Olivia Rodrigo's Memorable Glastonbury Performance and Upcoming Album Release

Olivia Rodrigo, the singer behind the hit 'Drivers License', performed at the Pyramid Stage of Glastonbury festival 2025. She had a full-on 'anxiety attack' before her performance but overcame it to deliver a memorable set. She also announced the release of her new album, 'Sour 2', which features a duet with Robert Smith and the pope of mope, David Guetta. The album will be released on Friday, June 12.

Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.

She had a full-on 'anxiety attack' before ruling the Pyramid Stage. Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE & Andrea Bocelli Team Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem 'DNA'. Olivia Rodrigo made her Glastonbury debut in 2022 on the Other Stage, but the bump-up to the main stage made for one of the most memorable nights of her musical life. She described her experience as 'probably the best weekend' of her life





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage Olivia Rodrigo Anxiety Attack Sour 2 Robert Smith David Guetta FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem 'DNA'

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest vinyl drop got fans complaining about draining walletOlivia Rodrigo announced a limited edition vinyl version of her latest album, but there is a catch.

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo to Host Live Dating Advice Show on Radio & Preview Unheard Songs From New AlbumOlivia Rodrigo will give dating advice live on the radio and preview new, unreleased songs from her album 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.'

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Continues Her Record-Breaking Reign in Pop MusicFrom the Vanity Fair Oscar Party to Billboard chart dominance, explore the meteoric rise and latest achievements of pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

Read more »

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Showcase 'The Cure' on 'Kimmel'Olivia Rodrigo appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to perform 'The Cure' and chat with Jimmy Kimmel about her new album.

Read more »