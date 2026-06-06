Olivia Rodrigo's Emotional Duet with Robert Smith of The Cure Steals Glastonbury 2025

Olivia Rodrigo's performance of 'What's Wrong With Me' with Robert Smith of The Cure at Glastonbury 2025 was a standout moment, showcasing her growth as an artist. Meanwhile, Boza was named Panama's musical ambassador for the 2026 World Cup, and Lorde premiered an unreleased song at Governors Ball 2026.

Olivia Rodrigo delivered a career-defining moment at Glastonbury 2025 , performing 'What's Wrong With Me' alongside Robert Smith of The Cure . The song, set to be track 10 on her upcoming album, showcased Rodrigo's emotional depth and versatility.

'I can't believe that that's a thing that happened in the real world,' Rodrigo said after the duet, visibly moved. The lyrics, detailing her spiraling thoughts and insecurities, resonated with fans worldwide.

'What's Wrong With Me' is a poignant addition to Rodrigo's discography, marking a significant evolution in her musical journey. Meanwhile, Boza was appointed as Panama's musical ambassador for the 2026 World Cup, further cementing Latin music's global influence. Lorde also made headlines at Governors Ball 2026, premiering an unreleased song and putting her personal spin on 'Girl, So Confusing'. These moments, along with Rodrigo's surprise set at Primavera Sound, highlighted the dynamic and diverse landscape of contemporary music





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