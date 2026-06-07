Olivia Rodrigo Revives Disco Shorts—With a Punk Twist—During a Surprise Set in Barcelona

And she performed with a punk icon

Nearly one year after the end of her worldwide Guts Tour, the pop star returned to the stage last night for a surprise 11-song set at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.

Naturally, she brought her punk fashion sensibilities along with her. Rodrigo revived the disco short, a pair of form-fitting, high-waisted bottoms that were popularized during the disco night scene of the 1970s. The way Rodrigo styled her Los Angeles Apparel shorts, however, seemed to reference the garment’sresurgence in the early 2000s, especially when paired with a mod black-and-white striped top, black fishnet tights, and knee-high lace-up combat boots from Dr. Martens. One unexpected accessory?

A large floral brooch pinned to the side of her chest, with long ribbons fluttering beneath. During her set, Rodrigo delighted fans by performing a brand new track off of her upcoming album.

“What’s Wrong With Me” is the first song in Rodrigo’s discography that includes a feature—and who better to deliver that feature than post-punk icon himself, Robert Smith? The Cure frontman even made a surprise appearance onstage to sing the new song with Rodrigo.

“I am still in disbelief that Robert who is in my eyes one of the most brilliant, legendary, wonderful people to ever exist is on this record with me,” Rodrigo later wrote of the moment on. “I had the most memorable evening singing it with him at primavera tonight and I cannot wait for this song and record to be yours. 5 days holy shit!!!! ”





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