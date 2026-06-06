Olivia Rodrigo Reveals New Album Has Duet With the Cure’s Robert Smith, ‘What’s Wrong WIth Me,’ by Way of Surprise Live Premiere at Primavera Sound

Olivia Rodrigo has a duet with the Cure's Robert Smith, 'What's Wrong With me,' on her new album, as premiered live at the Primavera Sound festival.

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,’ Starring Him and Lee Greenwoodhave a full-on duet on her forthcoming album, which is less than a week away from release. The reveal came in the form of Rodrigo bringing Smith out at theThe presence of Smith as a full vocal partner on the tune had been known to some industry insiders who were invited to a recent listening session for the album in L.A. , but attendees were sworn to secrecy until Rodrigo revealed the news herself.

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Her love for the Cure recently evidenced itself in Rodrigo first releasing “Drop Dead,” which includes a mention of the band in the lyrics, and then releasing a second single from the new album that was actually called “The Cure” — neither with hint that Smith would be putting in a prominent cameo on an entirely different third track. It was not the first on-stage collaboration between the two mutual admirers, as they got toether to perform “Just Like Heaven” and “Friday I’m in Love” at the Glastonbury festival last summer in the U.K. Rodrigo’s third album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” comes out next Friday.

The track list had previously been revealed, but without mention of Smith’s appearance in the title of “What’s Wrong WIth Me. ” The breezy pop song falls into the “You Seem Pretty Sad” half of the album, despite its upbeat musical tone. The lyrics describe a crystallizing moment in which the narrator realizes that her relationship is the thing that’s not working in her life, despite the best hopes and intentions.

Sample lyrics: “Went to the doctor and she said I was fine / Tried meditation with a bottle of wine / It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest / I should talk to a friend, but I can’t get out of bed / My head is spinning, and my stomach is sick / Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit / I can’t eat, I can’t sleep / I think you’re what’s wrong with me.

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