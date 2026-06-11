Olivia Rodrigo Reveals 60% Hearing Loss in Left Ear During Interview

Olivia Rodrigo disclosed that she is 60 percent deaf in her left ear during a KISS FM interview, shocking hosts Tyler West and Chloe Burrows. She also discussed her new album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love and her views on breakups and personal growth.

Olivia Rodrigo surprised radio presenters Tyler West and Chloe Burrows during a recent interview on KISS FM when she disclosed that she has a significant hearing impairment in one ear.

The pop star, known for hits like Drivers License, revealed she is 60 percent deaf in her left ear, a condition that affects her daily interactions. She explained that if someone sits on her left side and tries to whisper a secret, she would not be able to hear them, jokingly advising people to stand on her right if they want to share confidential information.

This candid admission left Tyler and Chloe visibly shocked, with Chloe expressing amazement that someone with such hearing challenges can perform as a singer, especially since she often wears in-ear monitors during shows. Olivia assured them that she has adapted to the condition and it does not hinder her musical career.

Her openness about her hearing loss comes as she gears up for the release of her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, scheduled for June 12. The album, which includes a track titled What's Wrong With Me? , delves into themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, drawing from her personal experiences.

The conversation quickly shifted to her new music, with Tyler playfully referencing the album track by asking Olivia what truly is wrong with her. She laughed and continued discussing her hearing loss before turning to her recent breakup with actor Louis Partridge. In an earlier interview with Dazed magazine, Olivia had spoken about how she views breakups as opportunities for personal growth.

She described the end of her relationship as a chance to redirect her life in a more authentic direction. The album reportedly explores her first real adult relationship, which she described as a big girl relationship that provided intense inspiration. She noted that being in an intimate partnership acts like a mirror, revealing parts of oneself that would otherwise remain hidden.

Olivia emphasized that even if a relationship does not lead to marriage, the experience is incredibly valuable for learning about oneself. Her raw and honest approach to songwriting has resonated with fans, making her one of the most relatable artists of her generation. Reflecting on the nature of heartbreak, Olivia shared insights on how pain evolves with age. She recalled a particularly tough breakup when she was 17, calling it one of the most difficult experiences of her life.

However, she expressed optimism that heartbreak becomes easier to handle as one grows older, though she acknowledged that she might be speaking naively. The singer credited her increasing maturity and life experiences for helping her take rejections less personally, whether in love, work, or friendships. She also mentioned that her upcoming album is a documentation of her navigating romantic love in real time, capturing the turmoil and beauty of young adulthood.

As Olivia prepares to release new music and continues to perform at festivals like Primavera, her candid revelations about her hearing loss and her emotional journey have only deepened the connection with her audience. Fans eagerly await the album, which promises to be a poignant reflection of her growth as an artist and as a person





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