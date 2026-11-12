Olivia Rodrigo Responds to Critics and Reveals BTS of Take Me Home Video

Olivia Rodrigo dismisses plagiarism claims and shares behind-the-scenes footage of her Christmas video with Ben Marshall and Cynthia Nixon in upstate New York.

Olivia Rodrigo publicly dismissed allegations that her new holiday single plagiarized a previous hit, stating she could not care less about the criticism while celebrating her latest creative release.

The Grammy winner shared behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot for Take Me Home (4 Christmas) on Wednesday, November 11. The viral clip provides fans with an intimate look at the production process in beautiful upstate New York, highlighting the idyllic family montage featuring costars Ben Marshall and Cynthia Nixon.

Also read Dave Portnoy responds to Sofia Franklyn’s shocking claim he hooked up with Alex Cooper

Rodrigu Defends Song Against Plagiarism Claims

Rodrigo addressed the internet rumors suggesting that Take Me Home sounded too similar to her own hit single by adopting a defiant stance on the controversy. She made it clear that she did not take the accusations seriously, focusing instead on the joy of creating her first-ever holiday song which dropped on November 5.

The track follows her third studio album, GUTS, and marks a seasonal departure from her usual pop rock style. The visual narrative accompanying the audio shows her character fantasizing about returning home with her boyfriend to spend Christmas with his family.

Advertisement

Stars Discuss Reunion With Ben Marshall

During the production in the stunning upstate New York setting, Rodrigo expressed her excitement to work with Ben Marshall again. She told Nixon that she was over the moon and simply could not believe she was collaborating with him once more.

The music video depicts a dream scenario where Rodrigo hopes to become the picture-perfect daughter-in-law in the eyes of everyone. However, the plot twists when reality interferes with her fantasy expectations during the holiday gathering.

Cynthia Nixon Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Role

Cynthia Nixon recalled being startled and thrilled when Olivia Rodrigo personally asked her to star in the new music video. The actress was able to join the cast for the cozy house scenes that define the visual story of the song.

The BTS footage reveals candid moments from the set, including Nixon walking in on the singer in her underwear during one of the chaotic family interactions. This unexpected encounter adds a layer of comedic realism to the otherwise perfect holiday dream sequence.

Advertisement

Behind The Scenes Chaos On The New York Set

The production faced minor mishaps that were captured on camera, such as when Ben Marshall struggled with an axe while chopping wood for a fire. People off-camera repeatedly asked if he was okay, prompting him to laugh and clarify that he was merely acting out the scene.

Additional filming troubles included the character of the younger sister coloring all over Rodrigo's face during a makeover sequence. These unscripted moments highlight the fun and chaotic energy present on the set in upstate New York.