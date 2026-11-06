Olivia Rodrigo Releases 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)' With Celeb Video

Olivia Rodrigo unveils her debut holiday single 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)' on November 5. The festive track features a playful video cameo by Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall, marking a seasonal departure for the pop star.

Olivia Rodrigo unveiled her first-ever holiday song, ' Take Me Home (4 Christmas),' on Thursday, November 5. The release coincided with the debut of a festive music video that stars celebrity guests Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall. This new single marks a significant seasonal addition to her musical catalog, offering a playful twist on traditional holiday themes.

The Christmas Video Concept

The accompanying video clip features a game of 'Heads Up!' starring the two guests. In this interactive segment, everyone attempts to guess the same name taped to their forehead. That secret identity is Olivia Rodrigo. The lighthearted atmosphere of the clip complements the upbeat nature of the new track, creating a cohesive promotional package for the song.

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Production And Musical Context

Produced by Dan Nigro, 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)' arrives shortly after Rodrigo's recent remix of 'Expectations' featuring Chappell Roan. That collaboration helped propel the original track, which was featured on Daisy Chain Fields, to new heights. This release continues a trend of high-profile collaborations and strategic musical rollouts for the artist.

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The song release follows a period of intense public attention for Rodrigo regarding her support for Dr. Amy Acton during the Ohio Governor election. She was seen wearing a concert shirt supporting Acton amid controversy surrounding Ramaswamy ads. This political engagement has highlighted the broader influence Rodrigo holds within cultural and civic discussions beyond just her music.

Industry Impact And Upcoming Tours

Her new release leads a wave of other holiday music arriving this week, coming out a few hours ahead of Alanis Morissette's new album. Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour, featuring dates across the United States and Canada through December 20, may include live performances of the single. The tour resumes in January, giving fans multiple opportunities to hear the song before Christmas.