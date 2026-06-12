Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album Guts, Reflects on Love's Complexity and Announces Tour

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo returns with her sophomore album Guts, a 13-track exploration of love's highs and lows. She discusses the emotional depth behind her songwriting, the success of lead single Vampire, a memorable collaboration with Robert Smith, and upcoming tour dates.

Olivia Rodrigo 's latest album, Guts, has been released, marking her return after a three-year hiatus since her debut record. The album consists of 13 tracks that explore the complex emotional landscape of romantic love, capturing both the exhilaration of new romance and the subsequent waves of doubt and heartbreak.

Rodrigo has consistently demonstrated an ability to articulate the turbulence of love, and with Guts, she continues this tradition. She explained that her favorite love songs are poignant because they contain elements of fear or yearning, reflecting her own belief that perfect relationships are not immune to insecurity. The album's lead single, Vampire, achieved significant success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in May.

Additionally, she made a notable live appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, where she performed What's Wrong With Me alongside Robert Smith of The Cure, a moment that moved her father, a dedicated fan of the band, to tears. Looking ahead, Rodrigo is preparing for her Unraveled Tour, scheduled to begin in September, with dates spanning North America and Europe through May of next year, offering fans an opportunity to experience the new material in a live setting





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Olivia Rodrigo Guts Album Vampire Robert Smith The Cure Unraveled Tour Primavera Sound Billboard Hot 100 Sabrina Carpenter

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