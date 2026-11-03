Olivia Rodrigo Previews Her First Holiday Song in Playful Video

Olivia Rodrigo teases her first-ever holiday single, Take Me Home (4 Christmas), with a playful video ahead of its Thursday, November 5 release at 8 p.m. ET.

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to release her first-ever holiday song, and she previewed the tune with a playful video on Monday, November 2. The clip was shared as the singer prepares for the single, titled 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas),' which will drop at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5.

Rodrigo premiered the single's artwork on the same Monday. The image shows her sitting on the floor in a red Santa hat and matching lipstick, wearing a candy cane-themed top, a black leather motorcycle jacket and a polka dot skirt.

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How the Playful Video Previews the Holiday Single

The video is a guessing-game style segment in which Marshall tries to work out the identity of the person whose name appears on his headband. Rodrigo's name is revealed to the players, and the questions build the comedy.

Marshall asks whether the subject is a human and whether it is an animal. Nixon then asks whether the subject is smaller than a breadbox, and the rest of the players assure her that the subject is bigger than that. Nixon also asks whether the subject is living and whether the subject is a president.

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The crew confirms that the person is in the arts, which narrows the guessing for the players. The clip keeps the focus on the game rather than the music, and it does not include any audio from the song.

Cozy Holiday Visuals and Release Details

The homey look of the video is built around a roaring fire, holiday sweaters and a glimpse of a Christmas tree. Rodrigo's stocking hangs with care on the mantle above the fireplace, giving the clip a warm seasonal feel.

Fans will be able to hear the full track when 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)' is released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5. The single marks the first holiday song in Rodrigo's catalog.

Rodrigo is currently performing on The Unraveled Tour. Her first of two sold-out shows took place at People's Bank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, on September 25, 2026.