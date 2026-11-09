Olivia Rodrigo Holds #1 On Billboard Global 200 As Michael Jackson's Thriller Surges

Olivia Rodrigo maintains her fourth consecutive week at number one on the Billboard Global 200 while Michael Jackson's Thriller achieves its highest chart ranking in over four decades following Halloween streaming spikes.

Olivia Rodrigo continues her dominant reign on the Billboard Global 200, holding the number one spot for a fourth consecutive week. Her hit song you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love remains the biggest global track, recording 48.8 million streams and 2,000 sales units worldwide during the tracking period from October 30 to November 5, 2026. Despite a notable 24 percent decline in streaming volume and a 38 percent drop in sales compared to the previous week, the track maintains its lead over intense competition.

Michael Jackson Thriller Breaks Chart Records

Michael Jackson's iconic album Thriller has achieved its highest ranking on the Billboard Global 200 in more than forty years, jumping from number 22 to number 4. This surge represents a massive 78 percent increase in streams to 33.2 million and a 53 percent rise in sales to 6,000 units worldwide during the week that included Halloween. The late King of Pop has now secured three top ten entries on the chart this year, previously leading with Billie Jean in May and reaching number 5 with Beat It, driven by renewed cultural buzz and seasonal listening trends.

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Global Chart Composition And Methodology

The Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on a weighted formula that incorporates official-only streams from both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services globally. These rankings also include download sales from full-service digital music retailers around the world, though sales from direct-to-consumer sites are excluded from the calculations. Luminate compiles data from more than 200 territories to ensure a comprehensive view of worldwide music consumption patterns, authenticating all data submissions to remove suspicious or unverifiable records before final chart publication.

International Streaming Trends And Competitors

Outside the United States, the Global Excl. U.S. chart shows Karol G, Judeline, and rusowsky's track BbY WOW repeating at number two after holding the top spot for six weeks since September. ADÉLA's Nicole Kidman remains steady at number three, sitting just one position off its peak chart position. Meanwhile, Stop the Wedding! marches up to number four for its first week in the region, and ADÉLA's Ain't in LA lifts from number 6 to number 5, having previously hit number 4, demonstrating the dynamic nature of international streaming preferences during this period.

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Upcoming Chart Updates And Public Access

The latest charts, dated November 14, 2026, will officially update on Billboard.com tomorrow, November 10, 2026. For both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. tallies, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on the website, while the complete 200-title rankings remain accessible exclusively through the subscription-based Billboard Pro service. Fans and industry analysts can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram for continuous chart news and real-time updates throughout the week.

Industry Data Verification And Accuracy

Luminate provides a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings, ensuring that the metrics reflect genuine consumer activity. In partnership with the Recording Industry Association of America, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. This rigorous verification process maintains the integrity of the Billboard Global 200, ensuring that rankings accurately represent the true popularity and consumption of music across global markets.