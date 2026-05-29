Olivia Rodrigo Fires Back at Critics of Babydoll Concert Outfit, Accuses Them of Normalizing Pedophilia

Olivia Rodrigo responds to backlash over her babydoll dress, arguing critics are normalizing pedophilia by blaming her for their sexualization. She defends the outfit as a tribute to Courtney Love and rejects the rhetoric that women should cover up to avoid unwanted attention.

Olivia Rodrigo has fired back at online trolls who accused her of pedo-baiting with a babydoll dress worn during a concert. The 23-year-old singer appeared onstage in a babydoll dress and combat boots, an outfit reminiscent of Courtney Love 's 1990s style.

The costume sparked a moral panic on social media, with allegations that she was sexualizing children. The controversy echoed a similar uproar over a Euphoria scene where Sydney Sweeney's character dresses as a baby for an OnlyFans shoot.

In an interview with the New York Times' Popcast, Rodrigo expressed fury over the accusations, saying she was 'so upset' and that the backlash reflected a harmful rhetoric taught to girls: 'Don't wear that because then a man is going to sexualize your body and it's your fault.

' She argued that her critics were actually normalizing pedophilia by blaming her for their own inappropriate thoughts. Rodrigo noted that she has worn more revealing outfits, like a sparkly bra and shorts, which were not criticized. She found it disturbing that a fully covered babydoll dress was deemed inappropriate. She said she didn't think she looked sexy in the dress; rather, she felt cool and comfortable, channeling heroes like Kathleen Hanna and Courtney Love.

Rodrigo stated that if women start dressing to avoid being seen as sexy by freaks, they lose the plot. She emphasized that women should not be responsible for others' sexualization. Her defense failed to persuade many critics, who responded angrily on Instagram. Comments included: 'GIRL YOU'RE THE ONE NORMALIZING IT,' and 'This is normalizing it.

It's more straightforward to just wear a bra.

' Another user said: 'There is a reason it is called baby doll dress. She says all my body is covered lol That's not the issue, wearing a bikini would be more appropriate.

' Courtney Love herself weighed in, posting a photo of herself in a babydoll dress and bloomers with the caption: 'watching Olivia Rodrigo get cooked by angry twitter users. ' Rodrigo has previously drawn inspiration from Love, notably in a promotional image for her 2021 single Sour Prom, which mimicked Love's look from the Hole album Live Through This. The controversy highlights ongoing debates about female artists' clothing choices and the double standards applied to them.

Rodrigo's stance challenges the notion that women must police their attire to avoid unwanted attention, instead shifting responsibility to those who sexualize. Despite the backlash, she remains unapologetic, asserting her right to wear what makes her feel confident and inspired by her idols





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