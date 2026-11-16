Olivia Rodrigo holds the Billboard 200 title for five weeks while her track Housewife dominates global streams. Discover the detailed chart shifts and sales figures for November 2026.

Olivia Rodrigo has secured her fifth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with the release titled 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'. This extended run at number one solidifies her current dominance in the music industry as she continues to lead both album sales and streaming metrics globally. The achievement underscores a sustained period of high commercial performance that has distinguished her recent work from competing releases in the market.

Global Streaming Dominance by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo continues to command the global music landscape with the single 'Housewife', which serves as a major driver for her album's success. According to data from Luminate covering the tracking week of November 6 through 12, 'Housewife' recorded 42 million streams worldwide. This figure represents a 14 percent decrease from previous periods, yet it remains the highest volume of streaming activity for any single track globally. In addition to audio consumption, the song contributed to 2,000 album sales, which saw a 12 percent decline. Despite these drops, the track maintains its position as the biggest hit in the world, having debuted atop the Global 200 three weeks earlier.

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BbY WOW and Competitive Chart Movements

While 'Housewife' leads the overall global count, other tracks show significant movement in regional and overall rankings. The song 'BbY WOW', which previously topped the Global Excl. U.S. chart in September, recorded 33.2 million streams outside the United States during the same tracking week. These stream numbers were essentially even with prior weeks, indicating stable international interest. Consequently, 'BbY WOW' holds the number two position on the Billboard Global 200 after spending six consecutive weeks at number one since September. This positions it as the second most consumed global track, just behind Olivia Rodrigo's 'Housewife'.

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New Entries and Climbing Singles in Top Rankings

Several other artists have achieved notable milestones in the top five of the global charts during this tracking period. Ashe sees a significant surge with 'Stop the Wedding!', which jumped from number five to number three, marking a new career high for the track. Similarly, Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' lifted from number seven to number five after previously peaking at number two. In the Global Excl. U.S. specific chart, 'Housewife' dropped to number two after holding the top spot for its first three weeks. Ashe's track also climbed to a new best of number three from number four. Furthermore, Jamie Miller's debut entry 'Babydoll' reached the top five, moving from number six to number five.

Classic Hits Resurgence and Chart Methodology

The global charts are not limited to current pop releases, as evidenced by the return of classic tracks to the top tier. Wham!'s 1984 hit 'Last Christmas' flew from number 48 to number 8, representing a 56 percent increase to 26.1 million streams and a 51 percent increase to 1,000 sales worldwide. This seasonal resurgence highlights the enduring appeal of holiday music in the streaming era. The Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity collected from more than 200 territories. These rankings utilize a weighted formula that includes official-only streams from subscription and ad-supported tiers, alongside download sales from full-service digital retailers. Data reviewed by Luminate ensures that suspicious submissions are removed before final calculations are published. The latest charts, dated November 21, 2026, will be updated on Billboard.com on November 17, 2026.