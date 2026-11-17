Olivia Rodrigo received nominations in three major all-genre Grammy categories for her album and songs, with the 2027 ceremony set for Feb. 7 in the coming year.

Olivia Rodrigo has received six Grammy Award nominations for the 2027 ceremony, cementing her status as one of the most recognized artists of the year. The pop star's album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, earned recognition in three of the music industry's most prestigious all-genre categories. These major accolades highlight the massive critical and commercial success of her latest work.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations earlier this week, setting the stage for a highly competitive awards season. Rodrigo celebrated the news with visible excitement, describing her reaction as being completely over the moon. She emphasized her deep connection to the project, stating that she loves the album so much and considers the recognition the biggest honor of her career.

Also read Raye lidera las nominaciones al Grammy 2027, seguida de Rosalía y Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo's album remains a dominant force on the charts, holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for its fifth consecutive week. This sustained commercial performance adds significant weight to the critical acclaim now coming from the Recording Academy. The album is nominated for both album of the year and best pop vocal album, showcasing its broad appeal.

In addition to the album honors, Rodrigo secured nominations for her hit single The Cure. The track earned nods for song of the year, record of the year, and best pop vocal performance. This sweep across multiple major categories places Rodrigo among the most visible contenders in this year's nomination cycle.

Advertisement

A particularly special aspect of Rodrigo's nomination list involves a collaboration with one of her long-time idols. She and The Cure frontman Robert Smith share two nominations for the track what's wrong with me. They are up for best rock performance and best rock song, marking a notable crossover between current pop charts and alternative rock history.

Rodrigo expressed that being nominated alongside Smith was the best part of the announcement. She called the shared credit a coolest, most pinch-me moment she could have ever dreamed up. This pairing links a current pop chart leader with a legendary figure who has influenced generations of musicians.

While Rodrigo shines, British artist RAYE leads the entire 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods. This places her at the top of the race, with Rosalía following closely behind with nine nominations. The disparity in nomination counts highlights the diverse and competitive nature of this year's field.

Rodrigo is tied for third-most nominations with Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, and Ella Langley. This group of artists represents a mix of pop, country, and indie genres, showing the breadth of talent recognized by the Academy. Each artist brings a unique sound to the upcoming awards ceremony.

Advertisement

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, determining the winners in each of these categories. Nominees across these fields will compete for the Recording Academy's highest honors on that date. The final results will reveal which of these nominated works receive the ultimate recognition in the music industry.