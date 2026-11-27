Earlier this week, the singer performed the piano ballad for the first time at a Nashville concert.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during The Unraveled Tour kick off at PeoplesBank Arena on September 25, 2026 in Hartford, Connecticut. , the two holiday songs capture different sides of love and romance: “Take Me Home ” is an upbeat, enthusiastic track, inspired by Christmas songs from the Eighties as Rodrigo sings about the anticipation of meeting a significant other’s family.

A playful video starredcast member Ben Marshall as the guy bringing her home for Christmas, while Cynthia Nixon took on the role of Marshall’s mom meeting Rodrigo for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Miss This Christmas” is a sadder, melancholy ballad, written about longing for someone during the holiday season. “Happy Christmas to the lonely/Broken hearts that feel just like me,” she sings on the track, which she wrote with Dan Nigro and Amy Allen. “Yeah, next year’s gonna look real different/Tell your folks I’ll miss their Christmas.