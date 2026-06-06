Olivia Rodrigo discusses the personal meaning behind her new album

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans a look inside her new release.

Many musicians write from personal experience, and that's the case with Olivia Rodrigo. The pop star says that her new album,, Olivia says that this record is about her"first time being in an adult relationship; it's me discovering what romantic love looks like in real time.

I've been in relationships before that were really exciting and tumultuous in a teenage way, but this was my first time being in a real, 'big girl' relationship.

""When you’re in an intimate relationship, it holds up a mirror and shows you parts of yourself that you would never normally see," she told the outlet. "That was an endless source of inspiration – something that I’m still mining. " So, will fans learn about her current relationship status in the new album? When asked that question, she replied that the songs are simply relatable.

"There’s a song for someone who’s going through any stage of a relationship," she stated. "I mean, I never talk about my personal life in interviews or on any public forum, so I guess theis where people would go to deduce things. But, you know, it’s just a song at the end of the day. "





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